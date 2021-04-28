NARFE Pres. Owens receives Floyd Clark Award

Lawrence County’s Teddy R. Owens, who serves as the president of the National Association for Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1957, has been awarded the NARFE Floyd Clark Award of Excellence.
Owens was recognized by the Alabama Federation of NARFE Chapters at the state conference meeting on April 6. Owens was nominated by his Moulton Chapter of the NARFE for his “outstanding and steadfast leadership,” and for his “commitment in keeping the chapter an active and engaging one,” according to the Chapter.
The Floyd Clark award honors an NARFE member who encourages leadership development at the chapter and federation levels, encourages innovative developments in recruiting and service activities, improves the overall image of NARFE, promotes competition among members, and promotes the accomplishments of Floyd Clark as an example of effective leadership, according to award guidelines.
Owens, a retired U.S. Air Force aircraft engineer of more than 20 years, settled with his family in 1970 in Omaha, Nebraska where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. In 1992, he retired a second time and moved back to his hometown in Lawrence County.
“He continued to give back to the community as an active member of several organizations to include the (Veterans of Foreign Wars), the Lions Club, and the American Legion,” his Chapter’s nomination letter reads. “He organized the Good Samaritan in Partners with four area pastors; served as president of the Good Sam Food Program, and as their treasurer for three years.”
According to his Chapter, in 1998, Owens was elected Lion of the Year by the Moulton Lions Club and Citizen of the Year by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. He has served as post commander for the American Legion Post 25, and for eight years, he also served as post commander of the VFW Post 8362.
It was during his service with the veterans organizations he became aware of the local NARFE chapter in Lawrence County, which he joined in 1996.
“Mr. Owens became the Chapter Service Officer in 1998 and currently serves in this capacity today,” the Chapter said. “He served as Chapter vice president for several years and as acting president when the president was ill and unable to attend meetings. In 2019, he was elected president of the Chapter and continues to serve in this position. Additionally, Mr. Owens has attended the State Conventions and Conference.”
NARFE is a national organization founded in 1921 to defend and advance earned pay and benefits of retired U.S. civil service members. The Lawrence County Chapter 1957 meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Kuntry Kitchen restaurant in Moulton at 11 a.m.
