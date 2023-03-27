Airlift required on Hwy 24

A med-evac helicopter was needed Monday after a dump truck ran off the eastbound lane of AL Highway 24.
Around 10:00 a.m. Monday, law enforcement received report of a dump truck in the ditch off Hwy 24. According to the Moulton Police Department, an unknown medical condition caused the driver to leave the road. When they arrived on scene, officers found the loaded truck buried deep in the mud and the driver passed out.
Emergency medical services began working with the driver. A few minutes later, the MPD shut down the eastbound lane to traffic. The west lane closed shortly after. A med-evac helicopter circled and landed near the accident in the eastbound lane.
About 15 minutes later, the driver was loaded into the helicopter and transported to Huntsville Hospital. Premier Structures of Athens confirmed the truck belonged to the company, but they had yet to receive an update on the driver’s status.
The highway reopened, though law enforcement continued to gather around the site of the accident.
Updates will be posted as the story develops.
