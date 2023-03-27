Airlift required on Hwy 24

The driver was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

A med-evac helicopter was needed Monday after a dump truck ran off the eastbound lane of AL Highway 24.  

Around 10:00 a.m. Monday, law enforcement received report of a dump truck in the ditch off Hwy 24. According to the Moulton Police Department, an unknown medical condition caused the driver to leave the road. When they arrived on scene, officers found the loaded truck buried deep in the mud and the driver passed out. 

