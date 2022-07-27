Hillsboro celebrates 25th annual school drive

Hillsboro Police Chief Michael Taylor said it doesn’t feel like a quarter-century has passed since he first began giving bicycles away at an annual end-of-summer event for area children. Nevertheless, Hillsboro’s annual Back to School Fun Day celebrated its 25th year on Saturday.
The community event started when Chief Taylor decided to hold a bicycle safety program before the start of the school year in 1997. In the event’s inaugural year, only bicycles were raffled away to attending children, but the event has since grown to include a school drive for area kids.
“I realized there were a lot of kids being left out, so we decided to expand on the giveaway and include school supplies to reach even more kids in the community,” Taylor said. “We want to make sure no kid gets left behind.”
On Saturday, he said 42 bicycles were given away in a drawing to children ages 14 years old and younger. That number doubled the 21 bikes given away in 2021. Also, Taylor said, every child at the event received a backpack filled with supplies like pencils, notebooks and other basic school necessities.
“We had about 90 kids show up. There was a crowd of more than 160 with all the parents too. This is the most we’ve ever had,” Taylor said.
In its 25 years, the event has grown to become one the biggest community events held in Hillsboro. Taylor said the Fun Day draws children from surrounding communities like Town Creek, Courtland, North Courtland, Moulton, and Decatur. He said this year’s event work included visitors from Atlanta.
“It was amazing to see kids I’d first given bikes to over 20 years ago, and now they’re bringing their kids to the Fun Day… It’s just an honor to see the event grow like it has and to see that it means so much to the community,” Taylor said.
He said putting on the event each year wouldn’t be possible without the help and support from local volunteers, the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and the Hillsboro City Council.
According to Taylor, a local Phi Absalom Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has been a part of the program since its inception as well. The Chapter’s assistant treasurer, Rosa Goins, who also serves on the Hillsboro Council, said the non-profit organization donates bicycles to the program each summer.
“It’s our way of giving back to the community. Within the 25 years from bicycles to adding school supplies, the event has turned into a real fun back-to-school event for kids in the park,” Goins said. “They’ve added games and activities for the children, the food and concessions have really grown over the years too. This is something the community looks forward to each year at the end of the summer.”
Hillsboro Mayor Charles Owens agreed the event is anticipated each year by local families and has grown as a significant school drive for the area.
“This event has been a blessing to so many families,” Owens said. “We celebrate with Chief Michael Taylor and the Hillsboro Police Department on their 25th Annual Back to School Fun Day…their continued commitment to our youth of Hillsboro and surrounding communities is well appreciated. I encourage them to keep up the good work.”
Owens and the Town Council presented Taylor with a plaque to award his efforts in giving back to the community.
“I was not expecting that,” said Taylor, who began the program by purchasing the first giveaway’s bicycles out of his own pocket. “It was an honor to receive the award. They really caught me by surprise this year.”
Taylor said the past 22 or 23 years has seen donations from local businesses of Hillsboro, the local AKA Chapter, and from a partnering company based out of Kentucky—Encompass, Develop and Design. Though representatives of Encompass weren’t present for this year’s Fun Day, Taylor said the company held its own Back to School Drive in its hometown. He said the Fun Day continues to be funded and fully organized by the Hillsboro Police Department each year.
Taylor added that he initiated the program to strengthen rapport between the Hillsboro Police Department and the community’s youth. He called it a “blessing” to see the program continue and grow.
“This is not only about backpacks and bicycles. We want to have a relationship with our town and our kids. They need to know they can depend on their local law enforcement and
with us to continue serving and protecting the community,” he said.
He said his hope is for attending children to recognize familiar faces among police officers attending the event. Those connections, Taylor said, may lead to future careers, or it might lead to stronger relationships between local law enforcement and the community.
The 25th Back to School Fun Day included the school drive and bicycle raffle, bounce houses and water slides, guided horseback rides by volunteers Kenneth Orr and Michael Ricks, games and concessions. Taylor said the event will return to Hillsboro next July.
