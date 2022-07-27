Hillsboro celebrates 25th annual school drive

Hillsboro Police Chief Michael Taylor was honored at the 25th Back to School Fun Day on Saturday for his efforts in organizing the event each year. Pictured from the left are Mayor Charles Owens, officer Frank Echols, Sgt. Steve Lindsey, Taylor, Officer Justin Overton, Councilwoman Rosa Goins, and Councilman Delandrion Woods.  

Hillsboro Police Chief Michael Taylor said it doesn’t feel like a quarter-century has passed since he first began giving bicycles away at an annual end-of-summer event for area children. Nevertheless, Hillsboro’s annual Back to School Fun Day celebrated its 25th year on Saturday. 

The community event started when Chief Taylor decided to hold a bicycle safety program before the start of the school year in 1997. In the event’s inaugural year, only bicycles were raffled away to attending children, but the event has since grown to include a school drive for area kids. 

