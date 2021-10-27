Sign-ups for the Women’s Missionary Union of the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association (WMU) annual Christmas Project will continue next week until the Nov. 3 deadline, according to organizers.
Parents or guardians of eligible children may register their child for the project beginning Monday. Sign-up is available at the Baptist Association Office, located at 657 Spring Street in Moulton, on Nov. 1, 2, and 3, from 8 a.m. to noon each day registration is open, according to WMU Chair Charlotte Cheatham.
The project provides Christmas gifts to children of families in need over the holidays each year through sponsorships and donations, said Cheatham.
Children are eligible for the Christmas Project if they are 12 years old or younger, are a resident of Lawrence County, and are recipients of the food stamps.
To register a child, the parent or guardian must be able to provide Social Security numbers for themselves and their child or children being registered for the program. Parents or guardians must also present a valid i.d. at the time of registration.
Cheatham said no appointments are required for registration, but those signing a child up should know the child's clothing and shoe size as well as any wish list items the child has for Christmas.
This project is not a faith-based event, nor is it confined to Baptist children only, Cheatham said. Any family needing assistance for their child on Christmas, no matter what religious affiliation, may register their child or children.
Once the registration period has ended, WMU will begin seeking out sponsors to support the registered children.
Sponsors will be provided the child's size and wish list to shop for whatever they choose or can afford, said Cheatham. Others who aren't sponsoring a child may also donate money or unwrapped toys to WMU to assist with the project.
All monetary donations will go towards assisting children who were left without a sponsor. Donations may be sent to the WMU Christmas Project, P.O. Box 485 in Moulton, or dropped off at the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association Office on Spring Street.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WMU has set a tentative distribution date of Dec. 16, when parents or guardians may pick up their child’s gifts at the Moulton Recreation Center.
For questions or more information, contact the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association at 256-974-8878.
