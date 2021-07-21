Vintage Market draws small crowd to downtown Courtland

Following a successful return to downtown Courtland last Saturday, a community-organized event is expected to make another comeback next month along with Courtland’s Third Thursday Slowdown, according to organizer Greg Pace.
The Vintage Market, which was held in Courtland on the third Saturday of each month during its inaugural year in 2019, sparked a good deal of interest despite a forecast of wet weather, Pace said.
“We had six vendors and a good bit of foot traffic,” Pace said. “They were predicting quite a bit of rain, but it didn’t rain a drop. There’s been some expressed interest in the event, so hopefully things will pick up a little more next month.”
Vintage Market was initiated by Pace, his late wife Lisa Pace, and a group of local residents before the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality for North Alabama residents in early 2020.
The Paces helped organize the market in hopes of promoting future business within Courtland’s developing downtown retail space, Lisa Pace said in July 2019. That year, organizers hosted the market event from July through October in downtown Courtland.
Pace said the event will be held on the third Saturday of each month as long as the market generates enough interest and participants. The third Saturday event follows a monthly Third Thursday event, also organized by the Paces and community sponsors.
Not only will the Third Thursday Slowdown and Vintage Market return to Courtland in August, Greg Pace said he also plans to host a paper lantern release on Aug. 17, which falls on the third Tuesday of the month this year, in honor of his late wife.
Lisa Pace passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 28. She would have been 50 years old on her birthday, Aug. 17, this year, Greg Pace said.
Lisa Pace served on several historic boards in north Alabama and helped initiate the annual Wings Over Courtland event, which celebrated local veterans with a parade and banquet.
During her birthday commemoration next month, Greg Pace said he hopes to release at least 50 lanterns in her honor. He said more information about the event, as well as information about upcoming Third Thursday and Vintage Market events, will be shared on social media.
