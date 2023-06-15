Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) reading scores for second and third graders in the 2022-2023 school year were released by the Alabama State Board of Education on Thursday.
Reading proficiency as measured by ACAP is used to determine if students are reading on grade level, a key measurement of the Alabama Literacy Act. In the 2024-2025 school year, students who cannot read on grade level by the end of third grade may be retained.
Below are the percentage of tested second grade and third grade students in the state, each local school district, and each local school who were reading at grade level.
Statewide; 78.38% (2nd grade); 75.54% (3rd grade)
District; 75.47% (2nd grade); 75.00% (3rd grade)
E. Lawrence; 73.08% (2nd grade); 75.82% (3rd grade)
Hatton; 68.63% (2nd grade); 71.43% (3rd grade)
Hazlewood; 48.15% (2nd grade); 33.33% (3rd grade)
Moulton; 83.81% (2nd grade); 88.46% (3rd grade)
Mt. Hope; 78.57% (3rd grade)
Speake; 90.91% (2nd grade); 68.00% (3rd grade)
