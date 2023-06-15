Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) reading scores for second and third graders in the 2022-2023 school year were released by the Alabama State Board of Education on Thursday.

Reading proficiency as measured by ACAP is used to determine if students are reading on grade level, a key measurement of the Alabama Literacy Act. In the 2024-2025 school year, students who cannot read on grade level by the end of third grade may be retained.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.