The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that occurred on County Road 369 in the East Lawrence community after one person was grazed by a “bullet or bullet fragment,” according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
Sandlin said the sheriff’s office was alerted to the incident, involving a vehicle that had reportedly been rammed in the 1000 block of County Road 369, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
He said multiple individuals were involved in the altercation, including one person who was grazed by a bullet after gunshots were fired in the area. He said the person who suffered the grazing injury drove several miles to a Dollar General, “possibly seeking help.”
He said no other injuries related to the incident have been reported.
“We’ve identified those individuals involved. The incident is still under investigation,” Sandlin said. “No arrests have been made at this time.”
