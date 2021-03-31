Foot-chase, stand-off with Lawrence deputies leads to Trinity man’s arrest

A Trinity man is in custody following a series of attempted break-ins, a foot-chase and an armed stand-off with Lawrence County deputies on Tuesday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Cody Cartee, 33, was arrested at an East Lawrence residence on County Road 327 following the incidents, the report said. Cartee was charged with first degree attempted burglary, terroristic threatening, first degree receiving stolen property, menacing, domestic violence menacing, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received calls in the 6000 block of County Road 327 and at a residence on County Road 554 concerning the male suspect just before 9 a.m., according to a report from Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
In the first call, the sheriff’s office was notified that the suspect, later identified as Cartee, had approached the door of a residence claiming “someone was after him with a gun.” Cartee fled on foot before deputies arrived, according to the report.
A second caller reported that Cartee had attempted to kick a door to their residence but fled on foot again when confronted by the homeowner. Cartee left the vehicle he had driven to the residence. Deputies later discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Hartselle, the report said.
As deputies searched for the missing suspect, Cartee returned about an hour later to the County Road 327 residence where he had allegedly attempted to kick in the door.
“When (Cartee) returned, he was armed with a rifle,” the report states. Two deputies, who were at the residence speaking to the homeowners, moved the residents to a safer location and placed themselves between Cartee’s gun and the citizens after he had pointed the rifle at the four individuals, Sandlin said.
“(Cartee) initially refused multiple commands to drop the rifle, but did lower it,” the report said. “As additional deputies arrived and confronted (Cartee), he placed the rifle on the ground and followed commands of the deputies.”
Cartee was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
“(I) want to thank the deputies for their vigilance, dedication to duty, and ability to successfully resolve an extremely dangerous situation,” Sheriff Max Sanders said.
It was later determined that Cartee is also wanted in Morgan County for an outstanding probation violation warrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
