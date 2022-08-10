School back in session Moulton police chief urges drivers to use caution

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight reminds motorists to use extreme caution as students return for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday. He said parents and guardians should be especially mindful of area residents as construction continues at Moulton Elementary, affecting arrival and departure procedures for the elementary students as well as students attending Moulton Middle School.
“The main issues we are seeing is the congestion on East and Main streets. We want to remind people that we still have to keep the street open for emergency vehicles,” Knight said on Tuesday.
Knight said officers will continue handing out citations to drivers in violation of blocking residents’ driveways along Main Street and East Street.
“Drivers should be aware of heavy congestion, especially in the first few weeks of school starting back,” he said. “Be aware of other drivers, of course, always watch for children, and be courteous to others sharing the roadways and of those residents who live in the school zones. Everyone has to work together, and it will take everyone’s cooperation.”
Knight said his department began receiving citizen complaints last fall after the Lawrence County School System implemented changes to car rider lines and earlier bus loading and unloading in November to make way for construction projects at Moulton Elementary, which include demolition of the 1936 portion of the elementary school building.
Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the board is still working to acquire a property inside the Moulton school zone to accommodate school car riders and allow for more parking, but until those plans come to fruition, the drop-off and pick-up procedures remain in place.
“We were working to purchase a property (on South Street), but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen... We’ve had to go back to the drawing board, and we’re exploring the purchase of another property,” Smith said on Tuesday, adding that construction of a new Moulton Elementary facility should be completed by early 2023.
The $6.2 million elementary school project includes 20 new classrooms and administrative offices for the campus to replace the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary, according to project manager Seawell McKee. He said the cafeteria also will become a storm shelter to house up to 1,400 people.
Smith said the new facilities will be built near the school’s faculty parking lot on Main Street before demolition of the 84-year-old portion of the school begins, adding that the deconstruction will not take place until the new portion is ready to move into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.