School back in session Moulton police chief urges drivers to use caution

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight reminds drivers to be mindful of back-to-school traffic as classes resume on Thursday, especially in the Moulton Elementary school zone where construction is ongoing. 

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight reminds motorists to use extreme caution as students return for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday. He said parents and guardians should be especially mindful of area residents as construction continues at Moulton Elementary, affecting arrival and departure procedures for the elementary students as well as students attending Moulton Middle School. 

“The main issues we are seeing is the congestion on East and Main streets. We want to remind people that we still have to keep the street open for emergency vehicles,” Knight said on Tuesday. 

