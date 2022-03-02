Moulton man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle

Lawrence County deputies and investigators arrested a Moulton man earlier this month after the Lawrence Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen truck taken from a Trinity residence.
Benjamin Paul Henry Parker, 32, is charged with first-degree stolen property, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest comes after investigators learned of a vehicle stolen from an Alabama 24 residence in Trinity on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Later the same day, deputies and investigators received information that the truck had been spotted at a business on Alabama 157 in the Town Creek area, the report said.
Sheriff’s investigators and investigators with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office located the vehicle on Alabama 101.
During a traffic stop, investigators identified the driver, Parker, and took him into custody. Parker was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where he remained on Thursday, with bail set at $5,000.
