The Lawrence County History & Preservation Society’s Harvest Festival returns to the Moulton square next weekend.
The 4th Annual LCHPS Harvest Festival, happening Saturday, Sept. 24, will feature children’s activities, pumpkin crafts, vendors, a bake sale and other family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.
The Society’s largest fundraiser will help continue preservation and cleanup efforts across the county, according to LCHPS members.
LCHPS was formed in January of 2018 to support historical preservation efforts in the area. Aside from its annual Harvest Festival, LCHPS also hosts community cleanup events, including historic cemetery rehabilitation. Through grants awarded by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2020 and 2021, the Society has also installed two Legends and Lore historic markers in Hatton and in the East Lawrence community.
Funds raised at the 2022 Harvest Festival will continue restoration efforts at Boxwood, a pre-Civil War building located near the Lawrence and Morgan County line on Alabama 20. Proceeds from the event will also go toward the purchase of supplies used in cemetery cleanups and efforts at Lock A, also known as Lawrence County Park, in Hillsboro.
