Another long-time Moulton business closes doors after 69 years

Kent Gilley and Hershel Gilley

When Hershel Gilley brought his wife and four sons to Moulton to begin a new life for his family he located his business in an existing building near the courthouse, across the street from where Kountry Kitchen is now. On that side of the street was Moulton’s Mule Barn. “This was where people brought their mules to sell and trade,” explained Kent Gilley, the only one of Hershel’s sons to carry on the business he built up over the years.

The Gilleys relocated to Moulton from Holly Pond, where both Hershel and Irene had been born and raised. They attended school together and were high school sweethearts who married on April 3, 1943. According to Kent, his father was immediately commissioned into the Army. “Since he had been in the ROTC at Auburn where he studied Vocational Agriculture, he was inducted as an officer,” said Kent. 

