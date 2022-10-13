Another long-time Moulton business closes doors after 69 years

When Hershel Gilley brought his wife and four sons to Moulton to begin a new life for his family he located his business in an existing building near the courthouse, across the street from where Kountry Kitchen is now. On that side of the street was Moulton’s Mule Barn. “This was where people brought their mules to sell and trade,” explained Kent Gilley, the only one of Hershel’s sons to carry on the business he built up over the years.
The Gilleys relocated to Moulton from Holly Pond, where both Hershel and Irene had been born and raised. They attended school together and were high school sweethearts who married on April 3, 1943. According to Kent, his father was immediately commissioned into the Army. “Since he had been in the ROTC at Auburn where he studied Vocational Agriculture, he was inducted as an officer,” said Kent.
Mr. Gilley achieved the rank of Major just as the war ended but he never served under that title, instead he preferred the rank of Captain whenever his military service was mentioned. He came home, one of the greatest generation of Americans who fought to preserve our freedoms and picked up his life where he’d left off, working as a Vocational Agriculture instructor in South Alabama and then at West Point School in rural Cullman County until he left that job to go to work with his father-in-law, Milford Watson Stisher at Cullman Implement (located on West Main) in 1948.
It wasn’t very long before, they decided to invest in a similar business of their own. They bought the Moulton International Harvester dealership, called Moulton Truck and Tractor from Dewey Bynum, changing the name to Moulton Implement.
Eventually, Hershel Gilley bought out his father-in-law and was the sole proprietor of Moulton Implement by 1957. Irene, who always wore an apron, never had a hair out of place, and according to daughter-in-law, Carmen, could garden all day long without getting dirty, faithfully had his lunch ready at 11:30 each day at their home on Main Street during all of the years of their marriage. Hershel would run his errands, banking and so forth, then head home to eat some of his wife’s exemplary cooking, and be back on the job within an hour each day.
Located on Court Street, the business thrived. Farmers traded with the company for what they needed to survive in the agricultural community of Lawrence County. In order to farm, they needed to be able to run their farm equipment and keep it in good shape, buying and maintaining tractors, trucks and other equipment with the parts they purchased at Moulton Implement because the business had such a stellar reputation for fairness and stocked parts that kept their equipment running in top notch condition.
“In that era, farmers mostly mounted a cotton picker onto an old tractor,” Kent explained. “Later, when they could afford a bigger, better model they bought one-row cotton pickers.”
This pretty much replaced the labor of hundreds of share- croppers who made a hard scrabble living out of handpicking the crops. The advent of the cotton picker would change the face of cotton farming in the South forever.
To keep their equipment in good running condition, the farmers did most of their own repairs but they also depended on Moulton Implement to help with larger repairs on major equipment. Moulton Implements’ maintenance shop did those major repairs that their customers couldn’t handle themselves. “One of our mechanics, Silvey Sims, was with us for approximately 35 years,” recalls Kent, who seemed to take to the business side of the enterprise at a very young age.
From its inception, Moulton Implement carried a wide range of International Harvester products, including tractors, cotton pickers, combines, pickup trucks, refrigerators, deep freezers and window unit air conditioners. According to the Gilleys, over the years IH stopped manufacturing of the all but farm equipment and in 1961 they developed the Cub Cadet line of riding lawnmowers and garden mowing equipment. “Moulton Implement became one of the original dealerships for that line of equipment as well,” Kent explained.
Irene was a substitute teacher, a member of several ladies clubs, was active in the Moulton Baptist Church, was an avid gardener and a phenomenal cook. Her sons, Glen, Larry and twins, Keith and Kent, benefitted from having a stay-at-home mom and were involved in sports and led typical lives, growing up in the safety of Moulton, riding their bikes to and from home to their father’s business and helping out there when they were old enough.
Even as youngsters, each of the four brothers carved out his own niche within the company. Glen was more interested in the mechanical aspect, Larry the business part, and Keith the technological trend which was just on the horizon as he was becoming a teenager, Kent was then putting all of his efforts into what he was most drawn to, the day to day business and record keeping which was to become second nature to him as he got older. His brothers chose different career paths: Glen, the oldest, now deceased, made his living as manager of a group of theatres; Larry is an accountant; and Keith is retired from a career with BellSouth Telephone Company.
Kent recalls pretending to wait on customers when he was very young, “About 7 or 8,” he thinks. He would look up parts in huge manuals, identify the part number, go into the back of the store and look up the part to make sure it was in inventory, make the pretend sale and record the transaction. It turned out that his pretend job was the springboard of his career, first working for his father, then following in his father’s footsteps as the owner of Moulton Implement.
As with other cities and towns, urban renewal hit Moulton, people hardly knew what had hit them before it began the demise of the city as its citizens had all known it for as long as anyone alive could recall. Gone was The Townhouse Restaurant, Texas Burger, The Mule Barn was past its usefulness left forgotten and it too, was torn down, Ervine Rains Gulf station on the corner of Market and Court Streets disappeared, the tragedy that really hit home with everyone was when the Star Theatre closed its doors, never to welcome generations of movie goers again, and not long afterward the only large grocery stores in town, Piggly Wiggly and Ott’s IGA followed suit. Gone were the department stores like Clark-Freeman, Joiner’s, Delashaw’s and King’s, Farley Furniture, then McCulloch Furniture, as well as The Drug Shop where decades of coffee drinkers solved the problems of the world, two dry cleaners, a multitude of florists, a couple of jewelry stores, Bunk Armstrong’s Café, and two mill-end stores, two pool halls, various barber and beauty shops, and three banks, among other businesses and services.
But it wasn’t just what these merchants offered in the way of produce and services that had made it such a good place to live and do business, it was the men themselves, some women, but mostly the men had the lead positions at that point, maybe sometime in the ‘50s.
They were all men of integrity, mental social morels, leaders of the community, deacons and doctors, professional people who earned respect by agreement of shaking hands. They prided themselves on their word being their bond, and they served on foundations, boards, merchants associations, and in civic and political positions throughout the city and county.
They are a dying breed and should be immortalized as Founding Fathers of this community. Everyday heroes like Carl McLemore, Harlon Joiner, Arthur Slaton, Clark Weatherwax, Hershel Gilley and others like them were the backbone of the city and well respected by all who dealt with them.
In 1971 urban renewal lured many businesses out to a desolate strip of new highway given the number, 157, by the state of Alabama. At the time, it was just a long stretch of packed red clay where teenagers used to race their cars until it became populated by a few businesses and fast food restaurants. Pizza Hut came to Moulton by way of a camper-type trailer underpinned by hay bales for a couple of years until it was viable enough to build a building of its own. Other businesses followed slowly, and eventually, the downtown area was left to the lawyers and a few businesses that had loyal customers who still came to town, and of course, beauty and barber shops.
Mr. Gilley saw that the future was to be built along this strip, that the traffic would one day be steady along that corridor between Atlanta and Memphis, and that his business would increase with the exposure on this new highway. In 1971, he purchased 15 acres on 157, where it is today, and reaching back to Alabama Hwy. 33. He situated his building so that it provided ample room for farm equipment and to test drive lawn mowers.
Moulton Implement, Goldkist and the Lawrence County Exchange were the only businesses of that size out there at the time.
In 1973, Kent completed management courses, earning an associated degree from Calhoun and came aboard fulltime. By that time the building on 157 was completed and opened in September of 1974. For years father and son ran the business together, side by side. Sadly, Moulton lost another of its long time businessmen and pillars of the community when Mr. Gilley, who still came to work every day, passed from this life in 2006, at the age of 86. He was followed by his wife, Irene, a quiet, unassuming lady who had a generous smile and a kind word for everyone she met, in 2010. Their home on Main now belongs to one of their grandsons, and the refrigerator inside was one they purchased through their business. It is still running.
Since he was a young boy, Kent has seen major changes in his field, but not only that, but in business in general, and in commerce in Moulton in particular. Very few, if any of the businesses that existed when Moulton Implement opened in 1953 are there today. These days there are multiple sources for equipment and parts so that farmers don’t have to go to an independent dealer of a particular brand to get the latest model or parts. One thing that you can’t purchase at the big box stores or online, however, is Kent’s 49 years of knowledge and that is what Moulton Implement customers will miss most of all.
Kent worked there from the time he was able to climb on a stool and read a service manual until the present time, and recently made the tough decision to retire at the end of October, 2022.
After that he has some golf maneuvers to teach his former classmates at LCHS, Dr. Jerry Armor, Michael Delashaw, and some of the other golfers around Deer Run. (It is suggested that they get in some practice before Kent gets there!)
Sidebar: There will be an auction of used tractors, parts, equipment, service manuals and office supplies from Moulton Implement, on site, on October 29, watch for details in The Moulton Advertiser’s classified section.
