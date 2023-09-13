MPD make drug and contraband arrest

On August 26, Moulton Police Officer Ricky Herrera was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a female that appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance.
According to Officer Herrera, when he arrived and observed the female, Heather Niccohl Hopkins, 47 of Hueytown, AL, acting erratically. Herrara reported she was walking, she would twist and sway and appear disoriented and that when he began speaking with her, he observed her actions and behavior to be consistent with someone that was under the influence of alcohol or some type of narcotic.
Officer Herrera stated that Hopkins assured him that she was not under the influence of any type of substance. Herrera administered a field sobriety test which Hopkins was unable to perform.
Herrera requested EMS to check Hopkins, just to make sure that she was not having a medical issue, but EMS advised that Hopkins was not having any type of health or medical situation.
At this time Hopkins was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
Hopkins was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and during the booking process, it was discovered that there was a crystal type substance inside of her purse. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officer Herrera then charged Hopkins with Possession of Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd degree, and she is being held on a $4,000 bond.
It was further discovered that Hopkins has active arrest warrants for several other Law Enforcement Agencies in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.