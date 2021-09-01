Lawrence Master Gardeners celebrate 40 years of state program

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) hit a 40-year milestone with its Alabama Master Gardeners program this year, and local partners are celebrating, according to the Lawrence County Extension Office.
John Sims and Millie Proctor are just two Lawrence County Master Gardeners who celebrated the 40th Anniversary of the Master Gardener Program in the state, Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
She said Master Gardener sessions were held at Auburn University and other various locations around the state, though some participants chose to attend sessions virtually from their homes.
In order to become an Alabama Master Gardener, participants must attend trainings and complete volunteer hours through ACES, Shanklin added. The next Master Gardener training session is scheduled for the spring of 2022.
For more information about the Master Gardener program, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
