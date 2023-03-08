Freaky Friday: Wild wind hammers county

On mid-morning, Friday, March 3, a vicious storm descended. Torrential rain poured down, but the rampant winds quickly moved the storm across the county. Sunlight blazed down. It seemed the worst had passed.
Except the wind didn’t stop.
Over the next few hours, powerful straight-line winds caused damage from Moulton to Town Creek. Trees fell, roofs were ripped off, and power outages were suffered throughout the afternoon.
At the Little Kuntry Kitchen in Moulton, patrons were enjoying lunch when a booming noise caused alarm.
“We were in there eating lunch, when all of a sudden we heard this loud, ‘BOOM,’” said Heather Rose. “And the building kind of vibrated. So my husband and some of the workers went outside to look [because] we thought somebody had run into the building.”
After examining the structure, they found nothing out of the ordinary. The group went back inside.
“He came back in and said, ‘I don’t know what it was; I didn’t see anything,’” said Rose. “So we sat there and we were eating, and all of a sudden it was like the whole roof was coming off.
“Everybody just jumped up and ran out.”
Moulton fire and police departments reported to the scene. Jutting over the front of the building was a large section of roof blown from the adjacent storage structure.
After conferring with first responders, Rose’s husband, Stacy Rose, explained what happened.
“[The roof] flipped over, and that’s the first thing we heard,” said Rose. “Then the second thing was when it shifted across.”
According to Stacy Rose, the fire department immediately shut off the building’s gas supply. Joe Wheeler employees shut off its power. Within a couple hours, the section was removed from the front of the building.
The restaurant resumed business Tuesday after no structural damage was found.
In Courtland, multiple buildings were damaged and several massive trees uprooted.
“We just shut down city hall and told everybody to go out and help do whatever they can,” said Mayor Linda Peebles.
Courtland’s volunteer firemen worked across the town to clear downed trees off roadways. The Town Creek Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the work.
“We’ve got a big tree all the way across the road going into the old cemetery,” Peebles said on Friday. “These,” Peebles pointed to a pair of cut up trees, “just fell after lunch.
“We’ve got everybody out working. We’ve got power outages, we’ve got trees down, but the storm… didn’t do the damage. It’s the winds afterwards that caused everything.”
The awning in front of Hughes Antiques store and Scoops Ice Shops lay draped over the sidewalk and into the street. One metal support kept the awning attached to the storefronts.
On Alabama Street, the wind was a can opener to a man’s mobile home. The roof was peeled off from back to front. Only a small section remained at the end of the home.
“My mom, my son, and my daddy were inside,” said Chandrea Barrett, the daughter of the homeowners.
When it blew off, the family was at the end of the home, where the sole section of roofing survived. No one was injured, and the trio were able to escape the house despite the roof hanging before the front door.
Despite the damage inflicted on the town, no injuries were reported. Peebles was grateful for the residents and volunteers who helped clean up the debris.
“I want to let my town’s workers, the Courtland VFD, the Town Creek VFD, and anyone who volunteered to help during this cleanup know how much I appreciate their efforts,” said Peebles. “It was amazing that there was not more damage than there was to the town.
“The utility crew had all the power in Courtland and North Courtland restored by 8:00 p.m. Friday night. We are still doing clean up around town, which will take most of this week.”
According to the National Weather Service, the weather system Andrew Pritchett, a lead forecaster at the Huntsville office, discussed what caused the weird wind.
“Basically, this system had a couple things going for it,” Pritchett explained. “It had a strong cold front moving in. It had a strong wind field associated with it. So you had storms that developed along the cold front, then they were aided by, just, strong winds aloft. Those winds were easily 60, 70, 80, even 90 mph, maybe just above the surface.
“And what happened is, you have those storms in place. As they moved in, they helped to bring down those winds to the surface.
Pritchett confirmed that widespread winds across north Alabama were between 60 and 80 mph. In the Lawrence area, observed winds exceeded 75 mph.
“The system that occurred on Friday, those happen fairly frequently in the spring,” said Pritchett. “What was unique to it was just the magnitude of the winds aloft that coincided with that front.
“Very rarely do we put out warnings for 70, 80 mph winds in the squall line.”
Pritchett said such warnings occur once every one to two years.
Lawrence County EMA Director Chris Waldrep attributed much of the tree damage to the week’s heavy rains.
“The high winds and the gusts afterwards were the biggest problem, especially with the trees because the soil was already wet anyway,” said Waldrep. “We were already saturated. But then [that] heavy rain came through really fast, saturated it even more, and then you had the high winds behind it – it was just a recipe for a lot of power outages.
“Overall, I feel like we got really lucky. A lot of other places in different counties had a lot more damage than we did.”
