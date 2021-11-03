Join Wild Alabama on a guided hike through Indian Tomb Hollow in the Bankhead National Forest this Saturday.
Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett will lead the three-mile hike that is said to be moderately challenging with some elevation change and rough terrain underfoot.
“On this hike, we will explore the forest through which Gillespie Creek runs,” Wild Alabama said. The excursions will also give participating hikers a closer look into the “rich history of Native Americans and early white settlers as well as the founding of the Bankhead Monitor, which later became Wild Alabama.”
Hikers will meet at Warrior Mountains Trading Company at the Alabama 33 and Alabama 36 intersection in Moulton. Those participating are instructed to park on the south side of the store and plan to depart for the trailhead no later than 9:30 a.m.
“Walking sticks or trekking poles are highly recommended for those with knee, foot or balance issues,” Wild Alabama added. “We will follow an old road part of the way, then the banks of Gillespie Creek.”
No dogs or smoking are permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes.
For more information, or to register for the hike, email janice@wildal.org. Information about future hikes and volunteer opportunities with Wild Alabama can be found at www.wildal.org.
