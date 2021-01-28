“LCHS grad changing the world, one garment at a time”

Rhiannon Guillet grew up in a backpack on her dad’s back. “Our family lived near the mountains above Moulton and we were always hiking and camping out and going to Brushy Lake and the Sipsey Wilderness area,” she said.
Later, they moved to a new house on Penitentiary Mountain, “We had the best of both worlds there,” she recalls. “We lived in the woods, but we were only six minutes from town.”
At the age of eight or nine she learned to knit from her French grandmother, Marcelle, who lived next door to them on the mountain. A war bride, Marcelle loved being with her grandchildren and teaching them things she had learned in France as a child.
Rhiannon’s other grandmother, Kathleen, was born in England. Also a war bride, she came to Lawrence County as a young woman. Jenny, Rhiannon’s mom, was one of eight children born to the Thompson’s. Jenny learned to sew early on, and passed the art down to her youngest daughter.
Rhiannon loved playing with paper dolls, cutting figures out of magazines and making felt clothes for them, working with her Barbie dolls as models she fashioned elaborate gowns and anything else she could think of from scraps her grandmothers provided.
“The first garment Rhiannon and I ever sewed was a jumpsuit made of knit material and it was so stretchy and hard to sew,” laughed her sister, Deirdre. “It ended up looking like red long johns.”
Kathleen made sure that Rhiannon learned how to use tricks like sewing paper onto the fabric to make a pattern. “That way it didn’t stretch,” Rhiannon explained. That was the beginning of what would become her lifelong passion.
She took home economics in high school from Beverly Bentley, who showed her the basic techniques of machine sewing, but by that time Rhiannon was well versed in most aspects of making clothes.
Rhiannon says she always wanted to try everything. That thread runs through her story, showing up in her travels, her career choices and many other ways.
She took art classes from Joyce Sanford, a well-known local artist. She incorporated her love of sewing with art and began to design clothes on paper. It was the foundation for what was to come.
But back in school here at LCHS, she tried softball, volleyball, band and nothing stuck with the exception of cheerleading. She excelled in that and it got her a scholarship to Northwest-Shoals, where she graduated in 1998, then headed to Cosmetology School at Calhoun. This would not be her life’s calling, but it did give her another element to add to her design portfolio.
While at Northwest, she had shared an apartment with another girl. Rhiannon quickly made it the cutest apartment in the complex by making her own curtains, slipcovers and bedspreads, anything she could do to work with fabric and use her creative talents.
She adopted the habit of going into stores and buying clothes, then bringing them home and altering them to fit herself and others, and adding embellishments that turned them into something very different from department store clothes. Her look caught on and she made things for friends.
About this time she was dating a guy from Canada. When he went back home she was invited to visit him and his family there. Now, Rhiannon was in her early twenties, and very petite, with beautiful blonde curls down the back of her shoulders and standing approximately 5’2” and weighing 105, in other words, she wasn’t as big as a minute. Yet she traveled alone with no fear.
Unafraid of anything, she admits now that she thought of herself as invincible, so she headed, alone, to Canada in a hand-me-down Chevy Cavalier with her sewing machine in the trunk. “I never went anywhere without my sewing machine,” she laughed.
She loved Canada and made multiple trips there over the next couple of years, once driving 15 hours straight through, alone. But that wasn’t her only adventure. She had a friend from Moulton, Sam Compton, who had worked the resorts in the great northwest. He would talk about them and the idea of seeing all of the things he told her about took hold on her imagination.
She was working at a restaurant in downtown Nashville where celebrities and the Titans football players came to eat regularly. She loved working with the public and the money was enough to support her in the city, but wanderlust had taken hold of her and she worked out an arrangement with the owner of the restaurant which allowed her to take off the summer months and travel to places like Steamboat, Colorado and Babb, Montana, where she worked in hospitality for several seasons. “It’s a circuit,” she explained. “Kids worked the restaurants and ski slopes for money and went hiking, swimming and kayaking in the daytime, it was great fun!”
She worked with the Montana Park Service for three summers, near the border of Canada, and the Indian reservations. She rode her bike everywhere she went. And she met people from everywhere in the world. She made lifelong friends among the other young people who worked the circuit, and from one of them, she learned about backpacking in Europe. “A friend and I sat down at the computer looking at the itineraries and right then and there we booked our trip a year in advance,” she laughed. “It cost us $250, round trip, and we stayed three months.”
That trip gave her exposure to wonderful architecture, and she was captivated by the clothes worn by the Spanish girls who sported crazy mullet haircuts that Rhiannon and her companions had never seen before. The French wore such beautiful clothes and she was fascinated by their casual, but elegant, style.
They visited France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, and of course, England, where she had family. She and her friend stayed a few nights with them before heading out on the road.
At the age of 24, she was a seasoned traveler and learned more and more about fashion everywhere she went. “A friend from Holland rented my apartment while I was gone so when I came back I had a place to live and the restaurant let me come back there,” she explained. “I had the adventure of a lifetime and was back in Nashville again.”
She had realized while in Europe that her heart was really in the world of fashion, so when she returned she enrolled in Nashville’s International Academy of Design and Technology. “I already knew more than most freshman students but I went for the degree,” she admitted. “I sorta of felt like I was wasting money, but it got me an internship with the Nashville Ballet so it was well worth it.”
As second seamstress for the Nashville Ballet she sewed until her fingers were raw and painful, but she loved every minute of it. “I learned tricks about how to make one costume that would fit several cast members,” she said. “That meant using lots and lots of hooks and eyes!”
For six years she made all of the patterns, and sewed the costumes for 40 cast members, cutting out every costume herself. “Campbell Baird of California would send us renderings and we made the patterns from them,” she explained.
She left there to take a job as costume mistress at Belmont University, also in Nashville. She was responsible for costuming over forty college students. “We did plays like Hairspray, Grease and The Secret Garden,” she noted.
While working at Belmont, she got a part-time job working at a doctor’s office nearby. In 2011, she met Bryan Krabousanos, of Greek decent, who became an important part of her life. Their friendship took her in another direction altogether, real estate, which she learned to love, and while doing that she was able to follow her creative pursuits, as well.
She still wanted to try everything and wasn’t daunted by taking on the responsibilities of picking out paint and fabric and furniture for offices and new construction. She excelled and graduated from real estate school, and as she worked closely with Bryan, they slowly fell in love.
While she was at Belmont, she rode her bike through the city every day, often passing by a closed down pink building that once housed a grocery store. One day she decided to rent it, and it was in that little pink building that Magpie Apparel was born. She haunted Nashville’s consignment and vintage stores looking for discarded treasures that became works of art in her talented hands.
She began to collect fabrics like other people collect stamps or rare coins. She loved going in fabric stores everywhere she went. She used these to create clothes that were one-of-a-kind and they were often featured in fashion shows around Nashville. Then, she had shows of her own, and they sold out, leaving standing room only at times, with lines around the block.
Her trademark look brought vintage clothing back to life. She made jewelry and accessories to go with her clothes, giving them a look that was impossible to find anywhere else. “It was always the creative process that kept me going, not the money,” she said candidly.
In 2012 she went back to Europe, this time with her French grandmother, Marcelle, who was eighty years old at the time and knew that this would be her last trip to her homeland. “It was sad, but it was very special to both of us,” said Rhiannon.
They stayed with Marcelle’s brother in a village just outside Paris/Orleans, in a beautiful French home nestled in the French countryside. It was idyllic for both of them.
When she returned to the states, Bryan had a trip planned for them with his parents to New York. While there he took her to see all of the touristy places but her curiosity and her passion was to visit the world famous garment district, and she loved it, as she knew she would. “It was an inspiring trip. We visited so many shops and street vendors who sold such wonderful accessories. My favorite bag came from one of them.”
Back home, still working at the doctor’s office and sewing in her spare time, she was inspired to create another clothing line, Mae + Fox, inspired from Bryan’s bedtime stories to their daughter, Maelyn. “Maelyn is my best creation,” she laughed.
“Once she was born, everything began to be kids clothing,” she laughed. Now a stay-at-home mom, she started teaching young girls the almost lost art of hand stitching, and even the simple things that they no longer, regretfully, teach in school, like how to sew on a button or repair clothing with rips. “We also made pillows and dolls and clothes for the dolls,” she explained.
Their son, Jensen, was born in June of 2016, and she now fills in her time taking care of him while Maelyn is in school. But her creativity always has an outlet, so it has become Halloween for the family. She makes elaborate costumes for them every year, and does some charity shows when she can fit them in.
Two years ago she stumbled onto a collaborative place called Fort Houston, in Nashville. It became her place to go to release her creative talents and she was just lined up to start a new venture in the fashion arena when COVID hit. It was devastating to have all of her hard work halted, but as usual, she had a plan. She made masks from the collected fabrics she had on hand.
“I just pivoted, again,” she said stoically. “Now I’m just waiting for COVID to pass.”
Her plans will materialize, and she intends to do more to insure that there is not so much waste in the garment industry, where clothes that don’t sell are often just burned to keep them from stacking up in warehouses. “Fashion production is a leading cause of pollution,” she said. “And it is so unnecessary!”
She is contentious to a fault about composting and recycling everything she comes in contact with, especially clothing and materials. “The quality means everything, and there is plenty of quality in used clothing,” she stressed. “Nineteen percent of the clothing given to charity is shipped overseas to be sold on the street for a dime, and after that it is burned, leaving toxins in the air which affect children.”
She recommends that people concerned about the environment make it a point to see the documentary, “The True Cost” which is available on some cable stations now.
“When I work with used clothing, I always give them a vinegar bath and cut them down to use for recycled, upscale pieces, most are one of a kind, and this is my environmental contribution to our world,” she said. “The earth and all of nature is our responsibility, and each of us needs to do our part for the future of the planet.”
Follow Rhiannon at Mae + The Fox on Facebook.
