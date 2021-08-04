Speaking at Rotary...

Joe Wheeler EMC’s Communications Director Michael Cornelison spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, July 22, and provided an update on JWEMC’s FlashFiber project, which will offer broadband high-speed internet to paying members in the JWEMC service area. As of Thursday, Cornelison said 136 miles of fiber had been hung in the Trinity and Caddo communities of Lawrence County. He said 46 people in the area near the JWEMC headquarters are connected during a test phase to ensure the internet service is working properly. “We should be ready to open the service up to actual paying customers in about two to three weeks,” Cornelison said. He told Rotary members that the service is being built out from JWEMC substation to substation, which will form internet loops throughout the service area when installation is complete. Cornelison explained that the loops make the broadband fiber more reliable, because the system can redirect internet service from another loop should an outage occur. He said customers hooked up to the service should rarely see an interruption in service thanks to the system’s built-in redundancies. “Not only will we have much faster internet available, we’re improving our infrastructure as well,” Cornelison said. He said he expects county businesses and industries to benefit from the top speeds offered by FlashFiber. Internet packages will include speed options of 300 megabytes per second, 1 gigabyte per second and 2 gigabytes per second, Cornelison told Rotarians. The Rotary Club hears from a new speaker and meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.