Speaking at Rotary...

Joe Wheeler EMC’s Communications Director Michael Cornelison spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, July 22, and provided an update on JWEMC’s FlashFiber project, which will offer broadband high-speed internet to paying members in the JWEMC service area. As of Thursday, Cornelison said 136 miles of fiber had been hung in the Trinity and Caddo communities of Lawrence County. He said 46 people in the area near the JWEMC headquarters are connected during a test phase to ensure the internet service is working properly. “We should be ready to open the service up to actual paying customers in about two to three weeks,” Cornelison said. He told Rotary members that the service is being built out from JWEMC substation to substation, which will form internet loops throughout the service area when installation is complete. Cornelison explained that the loops make the broadband fiber more reliable, because the system can redirect internet service from another loop should an outage occur. He said customers hooked up to the service should rarely see an interruption in service thanks to the system’s built-in redundancies. “Not only will we have much faster internet available, we’re improving our infrastructure as well,” Cornelison said. He said he expects county businesses and industries to benefit from the top speeds offered by FlashFiber. Internet packages will include speed options of 300 megabytes per second, 1 gigabyte per second and 2 gigabytes per second, Cornelison told Rotarians. The Rotary Club hears from a new speaker and meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Olympic Latest: Finland hockey's Terho elected to IOC board
- 'Snakeman' looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games
- Griner leads US to gold medal game with 79-59 win vs Serbia
- EXPLAINER: The impact of Joe Biden's new fuel economy rules
- For the gold: It's the US and France, again, for Tokyo title
- Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
- LEADING OFF: Local rivalries, Phils vs Mets for NL East lead
- Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low
Most Popular
Articles
- Town Creek woman arrested for drug possession in Moulton
- Decatur man arrested in connection to Lawrence County burglaries
- Moulton man charged with possession of meth
- Playing for a friend: With a heavy heart Cobb takes over as Hubbard's quarterback
- Trinity man, woman charged in East Lawrence theft
- From the Rodeo to the gridiron: Montgomery brings hard earned lessons to football
- Three charged with drug possession
- Smith ready to lead Hatton back to playoffs
- Moulton man arrested for drug possession
- Trinity man arrested for burglary in East Lawrence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.