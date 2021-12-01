Christmas on the Square opens in Moulton this Friday

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lawrence County as final touches are made on the historic courthouse lawn in downtown Moulton. The 2021 Christmas on the Square tree trail is opening this weekend.
Those who sponsored Christmas trees for the third annual COTS trail crowded the historic courthouse lawn on Tuesday to claim their trees. As lights and decorations go up around the Moulton Square, the COTS Committee continues prepping for opening weekend.
Lawrence County’s Christmas on the Square began in 2019, and seemingly overnight, grew into one of North Alabama’s biggest holiday traditions as a fair contender against Huntsville’s Tinsel Trail.
In its first year, the COTS tree trail featured 100 Christmas trees—sponsored and decorated by local businesses and organizations—lined up along the historic courthouse lawn in downtown Moulton.
Last year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trail featured 135 trees and other holiday displays. The holiday trail won the Lawrence County Commission the 2021 Efficiency & Innovation in County Government award for the community event’s success.
Commissioners and organizers said the event brought thousands of people to the square, but also allowed for social distancing as visitors were able to walk along the square at their leisure.
“I came to see the trail last year, and thought, ‘why don’t we have a tree here,’” Erica Hubbard, with Hospice of North Alabama, said as she strung lights on the organization’s tree on Tuesday.
She and Lori Springer said Hospice of North Alabama sponsors a tree for Tinsel Trail and other holiday trails across the Tennessee Valley each year, but this will be the organization’s first tree in Lawrence County.
“We’ve got Snoopy, Mickey and Minnie, and Olaf, this year,” Hubbard said, naming characters featured on each of Hospice of North Alabama’s Christmas trees for other trails in 2021. “(Lawrence County) gets Grinch. He’s a fan favorite.”
Other sponsors said they were returning to decorate trees for the third consecutive year.
Alicia Carpenter, an executive committee member with the Lawrence County Democrats, said she has been lucky enough to claim the same spot on the south end of the square each year. Standing next to her, Melinda Smith, with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, strung festive green ribbon on her organization’s tree.
Though the Extension System has sponsored a tree each year since 2019, Smith said this was her first year to participate.
“It’s been so much fun,” she said Tuesday. “I got here at 7:50 this morning and thought I was early…It’s such an exciting event, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”
Though the pandemic slightly stifled gatherings and events coinciding with the COTS tree trail in 2020, the COTS Committee said special events like a Hot Chocolate Social and a Kid’s Night will return to the square this December.
“We are so excited for this year, and we are anticipating it being our best year yet,” the COTS Committee said on social media. “We can’t thank the community enough for the continued support we receive in order to make Christmas on the Square happen.”
Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Craig Johnston said the trail will include around 170 trees this year, as well as other decorations and holiday photo backdrops.
The 2021 COTS event will kick-off with an official lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Compared to last year’s soft opening, 2021’s opening night will invite spectators to the ceremonial lighting and feature carriage rides and hot chocolate, free to those in attendance.
The following Friday, Dec. 10, the COTS tree trail will also be the setting for a Hot Chocolate Social—also featuring steamy cocoa and horse-drawn carriage rides.
On Friday, Dec. 17, COTS Kids’ Night will feature a petting zoo, an appearance from Santa Claus, carriage rides and hot chocolate. Each of the two events will begin at 6 p.m. Organizers said sponsors made these events possible and free of charge.
As always, the Christmas on the Square tree trail will be open to the public every night from Dec. 4 until the trail closes on Jan. 1.
Visitors and locals are invited to stroll the square at their leisure, night or day, as long as the trees and decorations are up, and as in the past two years, COTS members said visitors may chance upon the appearance of local food and beverage trucks while the trail remains open.
To keep up with other happenings and events coinciding with 2021 COTS, visit the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook and Instagram pages. Visitors to the trail are also encouraged to share their photos of the events and decorations by including the hashtag #COTS42 when posting to social media.
