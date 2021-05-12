The Courtland Miss Cotton Pageant is returning this summer for the first time since 2013.
The pageant will return to historic downtown Courtland this year as part of the town’s 2021 Picnic in the Park event, happening in Courtland Park on June 5. The Beauty Walk is set for 5 p.m. the day of the community picnic.
The Miss Cotton Pageant will feature six categories—Miss Cotton, Debutant Miss Cotton, Young Miss Cotton, Little Miss Cotton, Wee Miss Cotton and Baby Miss Cotton—for contestants ages 0 to 15 years old.
The deadline to register is next Saturday, May 22. A registration fee of $20 should be turned in with the Miss Cotton Pageant form, which may be handed in at Courtland City Hall or given to pageant organizers Pam Parker or Lori McGregor.
For more information or to sign up, Parker may be reached at 256-436-1950; McGregor may be contacted at 256-566-8499.
Courtland’s 44th Annual Picnic in the Park will begin in downtown Courtland at 1:30 p.m., and feature a Children’s Parade, family activities, live music, a cornhole tournament and more. For more information about the picnic, contact Peggy Hazle at 256-637-8109, or Linda Gibson at 256-483-8436. Those interested in registering as a vendor should contact Bettie Hollis at 256-436-4917.
