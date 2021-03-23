Moulton man leads police on Tuesday chase

A Moulton man is in Lawrence County Jail following a high-speed chase from the city into Hatton, according to the Moulton Police Department.
William “Jesse” Hagood, 36, was charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and operating a vehicle with a switched tag.
The 16-minute pursuit involved three other law enforcement agencies, including the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the county’s Drug Task Force and Alabama State Troopers, and ended on County Road 154, a police report stated.
The pursuit began when Moulton Officer Tim Owens attempted to initiate a traffic stop, knowing Hagood had a suspended driver’s license and discovering the switched vehicle tag, the report said.
When Hagood refused to stop, a chase ensued through Moulton and “westbound onto several roads in the county, in the areas of Landersville and Hatton,” the police report said. “Moulton officers were able to ‘box’ the vehicle in and stop it on County Road 154.”
Following the chase, a female passenger identified as Hagood’s wife, Ailsa, was arrested for misdemeanor charges filed by the Moulton Police Department.
