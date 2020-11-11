In order to best conserve funds, the Lawrence County Public Library began implementing service changes in 2015. These changes included closing the library at 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, ending fax, copy and print services 15 minutes prior to close, and locking the entrance five minutes prior to close to allow staff to assist remaining patrons on making their final selections. Having a county personnel budget appropriation of approximately 60% cut over the past several years, $32,000 per year in fiscal year 2015 to $12,650 for the past four years, additional service changes were required.
In order to remain compliant with State guidelines for receiving State Aid, the Lawrence County Public Library must remain open 40 hours per week the weeks the library is open or forfeit state aid. To assist with keeping the library on budget for fiscal year 2021, the library will be closing a total of three weeks during the upcoming holidays.
The library will be closed:
Thanksgiving: Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27, 2020. The library will reopen Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.
Christmas: Monday, December 21 through Friday, January 1, 2021. The library will reopen Monday, January 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Our digital library through Camellia.Net will remain open 24/7. If you have not stopped by the library to get set up for Camellia, please take the opportunity to do so.
Our book drop will be locked during these closures to prevent damages from occurring to our collection. No fines will accrue the weeks the library is closed during the holidays.
While the library regrets these changes, these changes assist the Lawrence County Public Library in serving the residents of Lawrence County under current financial constraints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.