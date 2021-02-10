Moulton man arrested on drug charges

An 18-year-old Moulton man wanted on criminal mischief warrants was arrested and also charged with drug trafficking last week.
Lawrence County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Deven Green at a County Road 460 residence just east of Moulton on Feb. 2. Green was charged with second degree receiving stolen property, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
At the time of the arrest, investigators seized over two-and-a-half ounces of meth and recovered a handgun stolen from Morgan County, the report said.
Green was also wanted on warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, second degree criminal mischief, and third degree criminal mischief.
He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.