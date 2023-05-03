BOE approves $15m bond

Smith

The Lawrence County Board of Education approved a $15 million bond from Raymond James Financing during their Monday meeting. The money will fund upcoming capital projects throughout the county’s school system. The approval followed a work session that discussed the proposed projects. 

In the work session, Brad Green, a managing director of public finance at Raymond James, presented financial options to the board regarding a possible bond. The board and Superintendent Jon Bret Smith agreed upon the $15 million bond option at a level debt service that will not extend their debt payments beyond the current 2045 fulfillment year. The proposal was unanimously approved. Green estimated the money will arrive in late July or early August.

