BOE approves $15m bond

The Lawrence County Board of Education approved a $15 million bond from Raymond James Financing during their Monday meeting. The money will fund upcoming capital projects throughout the county’s school system. The approval followed a work session that discussed the proposed projects.
In the work session, Brad Green, a managing director of public finance at Raymond James, presented financial options to the board regarding a possible bond. The board and Superintendent Jon Bret Smith agreed upon the $15 million bond option at a level debt service that will not extend their debt payments beyond the current 2045 fulfillment year. The proposal was unanimously approved. Green estimated the money will arrive in late July or early August.
Smith plans for him and the board to establish a project order by prioritizing need.
“The overall goal of mine,” said Smith, “is for the board… to take all the projects and put them in order of importance. And so, if we have ‘X’ amount of dollars and it carries us this far down the list, that’s where we’re going to get to.
“Hopefully, in the next year or two, we’ll have additional funding from First Solar and some other things.”
According to the superintendent, it is projected the school system will receive $12 million over the next two years in sales tax.
Sewell McKee of McKee and Associates Architects presented renderings of the future additions. Though the architects did not discuss the Speake, Hazlewood, and Mount Hope projects, each school in the county is expected to receive facility upgrades.
“We plan to do projects at all our schools,” said Smith.
Among the proposed projects were new concessions and restrooms at East Lawrence High ballfields, a new gym at East Lawrence Elementary, an entry vestibule at Lawrence County High, a new gym at Moulton Elementary, a new gym at Hatton High, and a county-wide track complex. Numerous upgrades and additions are expected at both HHS and HES. McKee estimated the proposed projects to cost between $42 and $46 million.
“Just because it’s a proposed project does not mean that it is necessarily destined to happen in the short [term],” said Smith. “We always want to make sure that every school and community has a say in them.”
