M.A.D. Meet & Greet happening in Moulton March 12

A local organization seeking to spread awareness for drug addiction and recovery is hosting a meet-and-greet event in Moulton on Saturday, March 12.
Levi Smith, the 17-year-old founder of Making a Difference: From My Story to Yours, said the event is a networking opportunity for local residents to learn more about the organization and its efforts.
“Drug addiction is never going to go away, but there is help out there,” Smith, the son of a recovering addict, said. “If you’re struggling with drug addiction, please seek help. …Our greatest desire is to love, save, counsel and give a voice to those children and young adults impacted by this major crisis.”
Smith said his organization—M.A.D. for short—is designed to help those seeking recovery from drug addiction by offering support and access to other programs and resources. Smith founded M.A.D. in hopes of sharing his family’s story with churches, schools and at public events.
Smith’s mother, Paige Barringer, who is now three years sober and also speaks alongside her son, will be at Moulton Nutrition with Smith on March 12 to discuss M.A.D. and her journey to recovery.
The M.A.D. Meet & Greet is happening from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. that Saturday.
