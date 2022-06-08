Decatur man arrested for theft, trespassing in Moulton

A Decatur man is in the Lawrence County Jail after his arrest at an Alabama 157 residence on May 21, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Terry Stanley Davis, 51, Barkley Bridge Road, is charged with first-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Before his arrest, Moulton Police received reports that a stolen red 1998 Ford wrecker vehicle was seen at a car lot on Alabama 24.
Officer Ricky Herrera contacted the business owner, who was unaware that the vehicle had been stolen. The owner told Herrera that the truck was brought to the lot by Davis and that Davis had requested mechanic work for the vehicle before leaving it at the business.
“The following day, Officer Herrera located a vehicle that belonged to the suspect at a residence on Alabama 157. This was also the location of where the truck was stolen from,” the report states. “Officer Herrera had information that Mr. Davis had been trespassed from being on the property.”
Herrera and assisting officer Scott Christy located Davis inside the residence and placed him under arrest, the report said.
Davis was transported to the Lawrence County Jail without further incident and is being held on $6,500 bond.
