Visit to Bikini Bottom closes year for LEAP Drama

As parents and guests filed into the LCHS Auditorium, a shouting chorus erupted behind the curtain. The crowd looked up with initial alarm as voices yelled, “Jesus loves me, this I know! For the Bible tells me so!”
The sudden song, a pre-show tradition for LEAP Drama’s cast members, opened their final night of “The SpongeBob Musical.” In the fall, they’ll say hello to new members and ideas. But Saturday, they cherished memories made as the spring iteration of LEAP shared the stage one last time.
“I’m so proud of them because everybody was so worried,” said East Lawrence High’s Jaya King. “Everybody was so worried the weekend before the show, like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t think we can pull this off.’ And then just seeing them do what they love and seeing them accomplish what they love, I’m very proud of them.”
King will graduate from ELHS in May, along with fellow senior Ally Morgan. The pair were the elder statesmen of a cast that included several eighth-graders and one seventh-grader, ELMS’ Jaedyn Greene.
Though SpongeBob doesn’t seem the most adult-oriented theater subject, Greene said older audiences enjoyed the performances as much as the younger – if not more.
“The high school students liked it better than the little kids,” said Greene. She and King performed multiple roles during the shows, most notably as a pair of talking sardines.
Her words were echoed by Alli Bess Chenault, a junior from LCHS.
“A lot of the first reactions are… ‘This is going to be childish,’ or ‘This is only going to appeal to elementary schoolers,’” said Chenault. “But this is lovable to so many audiences, and I find that really fascinating.”
Chenault, who has performed in several LEAP productions, felt “The SpongeBob Musical” allowed the cast to embody characters they grew up watching, such as her character, Squidward. Their childhood experiences with the show guided their efforts to bring it to life.
“Finding your character was definitely a lot easier,” said Chenault. “With SpongeBob, you have countless episodes that you could look at to find how they act, how they dress, how you think they would say certain lines. You have all these references.”
However, the subject’s popularity meant each audience arrived with expectations.
“It’s not like ‘Newsies,’ where some people might not have seen it,” Chenault continued. “You have to get this right.”
Their fall performance of “Newsies” retold a story of newspaper boys in New York at the turn of the 20th century. It was based on a Disney movie made in the 1990s.
The themes and tones of the two productions contrasted greatly. Departing from the dull coloring and romantic plot of last fall, LEAP brought Bikini Bottom to the auditorium stage.
“This show was very much fun and energetic, while ‘Newsies’ was very dramatic,” said Shanna Sowell, a sophomore at ELHS. Sowell played Plankton, the musical’s main villain. “It’s a very big difference, but it’s welcome because we’ve gotten to show off all of our talents, and some people's talents are more comedic. Some are more dramatic.
“It was just a lot of fun. It was a good show.”
“They had a great time,” said Sam Montgomery, an eighth-grader from ELMS. “And so did we.”
Montgomery played SpongeBob’s money-loving boss, Mr. Krabs.
As the days built to the first curtain, the cast and crew seemed overrun with nerves before their big week. Despite months of rehearsing, trepidation filled each member as the first show neared. But after finally taking the stage Tuesday, April 18, the stress dissipated. They were able to enjoy it.
“After you get past that first day,” said Montgomery, “all that nervousness just goes away a little bit at a time.”
“It’s been so stressful, for me at least,” said Faith Parker, a freshman at ELHS who played Buster Bluetang. “But once you start to do your first show – the first time that you go on stage, the first time that you see the audience – you realize how much you love it. How much you love to perform for everyone, and how much you love the show. And that’s one of my favorite things about LEAP.”
A week later, the show is over for LEAP. After saying goodbye, they look ahead to fall.
“It’s so weird whenever you spend months and months and months practicing,” said Shelby Shelton, a sophomore at ELHS who portrayed the mayor of Bikini Bottom. “Because it’s very different from sports. In sports you have games all throughout the season; but this you have one week. And during it, I was just like, ‘I’m going to just soak this up. I’m never going to perform this again.’”
