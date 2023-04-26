Visit to Bikini Bottom closes year for LEAP Drama

From left: Bethany Reeves as SpongeBob, Madison Beck as Sandy Cheeks, and Joshua Baldwin as Patrick Star

As parents and guests filed into the LCHS Auditorium, a shouting chorus erupted behind the curtain. The crowd looked up with initial alarm as voices yelled, “Jesus loves me, this I know! For the Bible tells me so!”

The sudden song, a pre-show tradition for LEAP Drama’s cast members, opened their final night of “The SpongeBob Musical.” In the fall, they’ll say hello to new members and ideas. But Saturday, they cherished memories made as the spring iteration of LEAP shared the stage one last time.

