Courtland’s Third Thursday Slowdown is happening this week, and the historic town’s Vintage Market will be returning on Saturday, according to organizer Greg Pace.
This month’s Third Thursday event will feature grilled hot dogs and homemade ice cream, being provided by volunteers, according to Pace. The event will begin on the Courtland Square at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Courtland’s Vintage Market will return for the first time since 2019, Pace said.
“Weather permitting, we will have a few vendors,” he said. “If anybody’s interested in being a vendor, it’s free to set up…This will be our first Vintage Market for the year, but hopefully it won’t be our last.”
The event begins at 8 a.m. on the Courtland Square this Saturday. Pace said the event may return to downtown Courtland again this year depending on interest and participation.
The Vintage Market is free to attend. Pace said attendees do not have to live in Courtland to shop the event or participate.
Courtland’s Vintage Market is a community-sponsored event that was initiated by Pace, his late wife Lisa Pace, and a group of local residents. The Paces helped organize the market in hopes of promoting future business within Courtland’s developing downtown retail space, Lisa Pace said in July 2019.
For more information about the Vintage Market or Courtland’s Third Thursday Slowdown, contact Greg Pace at 256-366-2695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.