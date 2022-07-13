Library to host Meet the Author with Anna Mullican on Friday

The Lawrence County Public Library is hosting a Meet the Author event on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Local author Anna Lynn Mullican will discuss her recent publication, Images of America: Lawrence County.
Mullican, who serves as the cultural resource specialist at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, is an adjunct instructor in the history department at the University of North Alabama.
She holds a master of arts degree in archeology from the University of Alabama, and is passionate about historic preservation and teaching others to care for cultural resources, the Lawrence Library said.
Her book features a compilation of 225 historical photographs highlighting the county seat of Moulton, Courtland’s once bustling railroad port, Southern architecture, cotton agriculture and industry. The book also features notable Lawrence County figures including Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens, Gen. Joseph Wheeler and his daughter Annie Wheeler.
Photographs included in Mullican’s publication were gathered from the Lawrence County Archives, the Alabama Department of Archives and History, the Library of Congress, the Morgan County Archives, the Alabama Historical Commission, and private collections.
The Meet the Author event is open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 256-974-0883.
