The Lawrence County Extension Office is offering its 26th annual Beekeeping Symposium in February. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants will be able to attend the virtual symposium from the comfort of their home, according to event organizers.
The two-day symposium will run Feb. 6 and 7, organizers said. Participants may register for the event for a $20 fee.
The beekeeping course includes online presentations dealing with the latest information on sound beekeeping practices, Extension leaders said. The symposium will feature two presentation tracks: Products from the Hive, which provides product expansion information to assist beekeepers in extending their product lines beyond honey, and Hive Maintenance, which features updated management practices from experienced beekeepers and research scientists.
Those interested may register online at the Alabama Extension Services website.
This year’s speakers will include Dan Aurell, an Auburn University graduate working at the campus bee lab under Geoff Williams; Alabama Cooperative Extension System Regional Agent Jessie Boswell, who is also a member of the farm and agribusiness management and commercial horticulture teams; co-owner of the Eclectic Bee Farm, Kathy Coleman; and several other experienced bee experts.
The Alabama Extension System will offer recordings of each presentation to registered participants for up to two weeks after the symposium, organizers said. For more information about the event, contact William Rowe at wjr0001@auburn.edu, or call 251-589-5572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.