Lawrence County History & Preservation Society’s Annual Harvest Festival coming to downtown Moulton

The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is thrilled to announce the arrival of their highly anticipated annual Harvest Festival on the courthouse square.
Taking place on September 30, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the Harvest Festival showcases the rich heritage of Lawrence County through an array of activities, local vendors, and live entertainment. From traditional arts and crafts to homemade food, and carriage rides, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant essence of the community.
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society’s annual Harvest Festival is an event that both locals and visitors eagerly anticipate. All proceeds go towards the preservation and education of Lawrence County history.
So, mark your calendars and come join the festivities during the Harvest Festival in downtown Moulton. Whether you’re looking for a taste of local culture, unique handmade treasures, or simply a fun-filled day out, the Harvest Festival is sure to offer an experience that captures the heart and soul of Lawrence County.
