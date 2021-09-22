Lawrence County Cattleman’s Rodeo set for Sept. 24-25

The Lawrence County Cattlemen's rodeo is back.
The annual event is set for this Friday and Saturday Sept. 24-25 at Iron Rail Arena, located just outside Moulton.
The rodeo usually takes place the first weekend in June, but it was moved last year because of Covid-19.
This year they decided to keep it in the fall.
"It was an unsual year last year but having it in September just worked," said Marsha Terry, who claims part ownership in Iron Rail. "Football wasn't quite in full swing last year like it will be this year, but we're still hoping we can have the same amount of success."
Because of COVID last year, they opted to go with food trucks instead of a concession stand. That will be the same this year.
Pink Pig, Big Gut, Gator Ice and several other vendors will be set up at the event.
Last year mask and social distance guidelines were standard per the Governor's mandate. This year there is no mandate, but there will still be encouragement.
"We're going to have mask and social distance signs up," Terry said. "There's no state mandate so to each his own, but we strongly encourage it."
Tickets will be purchased at the gate and admission is free for five and under, $8 for 6-12 and $12 for 13 and up.
Miss Rodeo USA 2021 Kylee Campbell, an Alabama native from Huntsville, will be in attendance this year.
"Alabama was tied for most Miss Rodeo USA winners with California, Oklahoma and maybe Texas," Terry said. "Kylee put us in the top spot."
Campbell is the 10th Alabamian to win the award, setting the record for most in the pageant's 56 year history.
This year will feature a trick roper and trick rider for entertainment and mutton busting will be a new event. T.J. Williams will be the funnyman.
For the kids, Woodruff Farms will be sponsoring a petting zoo.
Start time is set for 7 p.m.
