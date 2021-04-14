Applications are now open for the statewide Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which provides vouchers to eligible citizens at least 60 years old. Two local Farmers Markets are participating.
Through SFMNP, qualifying seniors who are approved will receive five Senior Farmer Market Vouchers. The $6 vouchers can be used to purchase eligible foods including fresh fruits and vegetables, honey and herbs from participating Farmers Markets and roadside stands.
Those who have been approved for the SFMNP vouchers in the past must reapply each year. Funds for the program are limited, so applications will be approved on a first-come basis, according to the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, which administers the benefits.
Qualified applicants must be at least 60 years old on the day they file the application, and the applicant’s gross household income must not exceed the following specified limits in order to qualify:
• $1,756 monthly for a household of one
• $2,371 monthly for a household of two
• $2,987 monthly for a household of three
• $3,604 monthly for a household of four
• $4,219 monthly for a household of five
• $4,835 monthly for a household of six
Applications can only be submitted online at http://fma.alabama.gov/SeniorNutrition/.
For Lawrence citizens, the vouchers can be used at the Lawrence County Farmers Market, located on Alabama 157 in Moulton, and at the Town Creek Farmers Market on Alabama 101. A full list of participating markets and stands across the state can be accessed at http://agi.alabama.gov/docs/fma/RedemptionSites.
The Lawrence County Farmers Market in Moulton will reopen for the 2021 season on Saturday and will hold normal business hours of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday, according to Market Director Dual Borden.
Borden said he expects five or six of the county’s usual vendors to return next week, though he said he’s had inquiries about the market from two or three new vendors as well.
He said the Farmers Market will encourage social distancing and mask guidelines as laid out by state health officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health, but the Farmers Market will not require masks for entry.
The Lawrence County Farmers Market opens annually from mid-April to the end of October. For more information, call 256-303-7553, or visit the Lawrence County Farmers Market Facebook page.
The Town Creek Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April to November. For more information, visit the Town Creek Farmers Market Facebook page or contact Mayor Mike Parker at 256-476-1160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.