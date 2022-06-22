Courtland Police Chief remains in ICU following Friday crash

Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp remained in the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 33 on Friday.
Sharp, 52, was initially taken by ambulance to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence with head trauma and broken bones, according to Greg Randolph, owner of Greg’s Ambulance Service. Sharp was transferred to Huntsville Hospital later that day, Randolph said.
The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 33 near the Lawrence County Road 281 intersection when Sharp’s patrol vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, collided with a 2019 John Deere 8320R farm tractor, according to state troopers.
Troopers did not release information about the operator of the tractor and said investigations are ongoing.
Randolph said no other injuries were reported from the accident.
The police chief’s oldest daughter, Amber, called her dad a “fighter,” and said she is optimistic about his recovery.
“He’s doing okay. He’s still sedated at this time and not awake. His entire right pelvis is completely crushed and he has a brain bleed,” Amber Sharp, 25 of Town Creek, said on Monday. “He did have a new CT scan on Saturday, and they said it looked the same as it did on Friday, so they were glad it had not gotten worse. He truly is a fighter and way too stubborn to give up.”
Sharp underwent surgery to repair his shattered pelvis Monday afternoon, his daughter said. “(Doctors) said he won’t be allowed to put weight on it for at least 12 weeks. They said he did great,” she said.
On Tuesday, Amber Sharp said her dad’s condition remained the same. “Vital-wise, he’s great,” she said. “I haven’t gotten to talk to him, unfortunately. They have kept him sedated for the most part to keep him comfortable with his pain.”
Mayor Linda Peebles said Courtland officer Lucas Ferrell, surrounding police agencies and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are providing patrol coverage for the town in Sharp’s absence.
“He has many people praying for him, and he has all of our support,” Peebles said. “We are hoping and praying for a complete recovery so he can get back home to his family and his job as Police Chief for the Town of Courtland.”
