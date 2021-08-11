A Courtland resident is planning to light up the night sky next Tuesday with a paper lantern release in honor of his late wife on what would be her 50th birthday.
Greg Pace, whose wife, Lisa, passed away on Sept. 21, is planning a birthday celebration in the late historian’s honor at their historic Courtland home, the McMahon House, on 833 Hamilton Street.
He said family, friends and visitors will meet at 7:15 on Aug. 17 for birthday cake and other refreshments before heading off to a release site, where paper lanterns will be lit and released that night.
“All we need is lots of friends, a few lighters and we will celebrate Lisa in grand style,” Greg Pace said.
The Courtland resident, who also planned various Courtland community events with his wife, said Courtland’s Third Thursday and monthly Vintage Market will return next week as well.
“I’m really not sure how many more of these events we’ll be able to have with COVID,” he said on Tuesday. “We are planning on being on the Courtland Square this Thursday. Hamburgers will be furnished for this month’s Third Thursday Slowdown.”
Third Thursday events usually take place in downtown Courtland on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Pace said visitors are encouraged to bring their own drinks and lawn chairs for fellowship in the Courtland Park.
Also happening next week, Pace said Courtland’s Vintage Market will return on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8 a.m.
“There is no cost to set up,” he said. “We had six vendors last time and hope for more this month. We had a great day, so mark your calendars and tell your friends.”
Each of the planned events are free to attend.
