The Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team kicked off their 2021-2022 season at the R.A. Hubbard vs. Sheffield football game on Friday, Aug. 19. Coach Petrina Boling-Davis said 23 dancers make up the team this year, including Addy Hitt, Gracie Montgomery, Rielly Clopton, Kamiya Suggs, Eden Jones, Aaleyah Jones, Zakennia Petty, Kendyl Orr, Analeah King, Angel Yarbrough, Laikyn Porter, Kloe Cooper, Camille Young, Nakkia Warner, Madison Sanders, Ayana Bolding, Aaralyn Steward, Ivey Hitt, Brittany Allen, Aubrie Bowman, Kynnedi Bowling, Keelyn Porter, Sanna Orr and team mascot Jaislyn Davis. Sherene Langham also serves as team coach.
featured
Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team kicks off new season
- By Chelsea Retherford Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- 9 US starters get World Cup qualifying debuts at El Salvador
- 23 down, 5 to go: Djokovic eyeing calendar-year Slam at Open
- Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida
- More than 45 dead after Ida's remnants blindside Northeast
- Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools
- Tyson, Perdue to pay $35M to settle with chicken farmers
- The Latest: Djokovic rolls into third round at US Open
- Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital
Most Popular
Articles
- Moulton man arrested after police receive complaints of drug activity near Byler Road
- Foley man arrested for drug possession in Moulton
- Courtland Police: 2 men arrested after ‘enticing 13-year-old’ into residence
- West Morgan tops East Lawrence in Battle of Trinity Mountain
- No injuries reported after Loosier home catches fire Tuesday
- Griffin: 6 hospitalized with COVID at LMC as cases spike in north Alabama
- Cattlemen to sell sandwiches...
- Lawrence schools require masks after 3 more schools go virtual due to COVID-19
- County roundup: Hatton comes up short against Central Florence
- Lawrence students accepted to NW-SCC FAME program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.