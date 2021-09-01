Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team kicks off new season

Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team members dazzled those in attendance at the R.A. Hubbard vs. Sheffield football game as the girls kicked off their 2021-2022 season this school year. 

The Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team kicked off their 2021-2022 season at the R.A. Hubbard vs. Sheffield football game on Friday,  Aug. 19. Coach Petrina Boling-Davis said 23 dancers make up the team this year, including Addy Hitt, Gracie Montgomery, Rielly Clopton, Kamiya Suggs, Eden Jones, Aaleyah Jones, Zakennia Petty, Kendyl Orr, Analeah King, Angel Yarbrough, Laikyn Porter, Kloe Cooper, Camille Young, Nakkia Warner, Madison Sanders, Ayana Bolding, Aaralyn Steward, Ivey Hitt, Brittany Allen, Aubrie Bowman, Kynnedi Bowling, Keelyn Porter, Sanna Orr and team mascot Jaislyn Davis. Sherene Langham also serves as team coach.

