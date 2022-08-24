During the first week of August 2022, the Alabama Bat Working Group hosted a successful Southeastern Bat Diversity Network’s Bat Blitz (SBDN) on the Bankhead National Forest. Biologists from across the southeast United States and abroad gathered in the national forest to sample bats over roads, streams and caves using mist nets and harp traps. They also banded and radio-tagged the bats known as an important part of night-time wildlife. A Bat Blitz is a coordinated, intensive survey designed to sample the bat community in an extensive area. 

The event generally involves a substantial, voluntary contribution of time and materials from bat experts.

