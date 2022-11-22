Fun, friends, and… pickleball?

Last Thursday was a busy morning at the Lawrence County Recreation Center. Over 18 people were present at 9:00 a.m. for the start of the class, rounded paddles and plastic balls in hand. They listened as local players Vicki Morese, Lynn Littrell, and Kay Seale instructed the group on the basics of pickleball.
Morse, Littrell, and Seale are pickleball players (also known as picklers) who wanted to see the game grow in Lawrence County. They decided to hold a class that teaches the fundamentals of pickleball. Their hope was to attract potential players who are interested in the game, but lack the knowledge or space to play.
Two weeks ago, the three players held the first class at the recreation center. They weren’t expecting many to show, yet over 10 came to participate and learn how to play.
Pickleball is a combination of badminton, ping pong, and tennis. It’s played on an area a third the size of a tennis court. Most amateur games play doubles, so volleys (called a rally in pickleball) require little side to side movement. A pickleball is simply a hard plastic Wiffle ball with round holes. Unlike a tennis ball, a pickleball doesn’t bounce well or travel very far.
After speaking with the attendees, Morese, Littrell, and Seale helped the participants construct four pickleball nets across the court. The new players then broke off individually. Each held a ball and paddle. Some brought their own equipment; others were provided equipment for the lesson. They practiced hitting against the gym walls to get warmed up before moving to the courts.
Morese, Littrell, and Seale placed the new players into pairs and had them practice hitting to each other across the net. After a few minutes, the pairs practiced serving to each other.
To serve, a player must strike the ball underhanded, like pitching a softball, to the opposite corner of the court. Though a pickleball court isn’t large, the ball’s lack of travel makes the game deceptively difficult. In tennis, a hard hit serve can easily sail out of play. In pickleball, a hard hit serve is essential to getting the ball across the net and deep onto the opposing player’s side of the court.
Pickleball is unique in several ways. One of its foremost differences from other racquet/paddle ball sports is the “kitchen.” The kitchen is a seven foot space on both sides of the net. It is a restricted area. It exists to prevent players from slamming the ball while close to the net. During a serve, the ball cannot land in the kitchen. During a rally, a player cannot step into the kitchen unless the ball lands in it first.
Though some of the rules were confusing for a certain first time player, most in the class picked up the game quickly. Soon, pickleballs were sailing across the three courts. With four spots at each court, there was plenty of room to practice. Veteran players offered tips to the newcomers while Morese, Littrell, and Seale observed the participants and encouraged them on their progress.
After seeing the lesson, it is clear that pickleball has a home in Lawrence County. Though the class will take a break for Thanksgiving, it will be no surprise to see even more people show up to play in the future. After all, who doesn’t enjoy some friendly competition?
