Fun, friends, and… pickleball?

Vicki Morese (black shirt) and Kay Seale (white shirt) guide participants as they construct a pickleball net.

Last Thursday was a busy morning at the Lawrence County Recreation Center. Over 18 people were present at 9:00 a.m. for the start of the class, rounded paddles and plastic balls in hand. They listened as local players Vicki Morese, Lynn Littrell, and Kay Seale instructed the group on the basics of pickleball.

Morse, Littrell, and Seale are pickleball players (also known as picklers) who wanted to see the game grow in Lawrence County. They decided to hold a class that teaches the fundamentals of pickleball. Their hope was to attract potential players who are interested in the game, but lack the knowledge or space to play. 

