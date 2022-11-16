The Lawrence County Public Library will close Nov. 21 until Nov. 28 and Dec. 19 until Jan. 2, 2023, to remain within budget during the holidays, according to the library director Rex Bain.
“Our digital library through Camellia.Net will remain open 24/7. If you have not stopped by the library to get set up for Camellia, please take the opportunity to do so,” Bain said.
He said the book drop will be locked to prevent damages from occurring to the books.
“No fines will accrue the weeks the library is closed during the holidays,” he added.
The library will waive overdue book fees from Monday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 16. The $12 agency fee will apply in some cases.
Bain hopes the amnesty will encourage borrowers to return overdue books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.