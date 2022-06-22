Lawrence County DHR employees observed Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday, June 15. “DHR wants to bring awareness of elder abuse,” Lawrence County’s new DHR director, Markita McLemore said. “Unfortunately, there are adults in our community that are dealing with abuse and/or neglect. DHR’s goal is to ensure the safety of our adults as well as the children.” Those who have concerns or may have witnessed an adult being abused or neglected are urged to contact the Lawrence County Department of Human Resources at 256-905-3100. Pictured, standing in the back row from the left, are Amy Neloms, Lara Reno and Mathew Rogers; from the left (middle row) are Chalee Hamner, DHR Director Markita McLemore, Adult Services Supervisor Ramona Joyce, Beth Willis, and Karen Jackson; from the left (front row) are Leigh Dobbs, Adult Service Worker Avanell Stark, Harley Montgomery, Vanessa Griffin, McKenzi Jones, and Jana Terry.
Lawrence DHR dress in purple in observance of Elder Abuse Awareness
Latest e-Edition
