August SOS project features Tosha Hill Band in downtown Courtland

The Tosha Hill Band performs under the big gazebo in Courtland Park on Saturday. Mayor Linda Peebles said the event drew crowds despite stormy weather. 

Courtland’s first Saturday SOS events continued this month with a Songs and Stories concert featuring the Tosha Hill Band on Saturday. 

Despite pop-up thundershowers early in the evening, Mayor Linda Peebles said small crowds gathered in the Courtland Park to enjoy the event. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.