August SOS project features Tosha Hill Band in downtown Courtland

Courtland’s first Saturday SOS events continued this month with a Songs and Stories concert featuring the Tosha Hill Band on Saturday.
Despite pop-up thundershowers early in the evening, Mayor Linda Peebles said small crowds gathered in the Courtland Park to enjoy the event.
“Had it not been for the weather, we probably would’ve had around 300 people show up, but we still had a good crowd,” she said. “Some gathered at the (McCarley Center) Depot under the shelter of the patio deck, and some stayed in the park under their umbrellas. It was a great show, even if it was a little stormy.”
Tosha Hill, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter hailing from the Shoals, performed with her brothers Caleb and Josh on Saturday as part of this month’s installment of the Courtland Save Our Stories (SOS) project.
“Tosha is a wonderful talent. She, Caleb and Josh never disappoint, and telling their stories through music coincides with what we’re doing through these SOS events,” Peebles said.
The SOS events project began this Spring after the Town of Courtland and the Courtland Library were awarded $15,000 from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. The AHA recovery grant is aimed at promoting the town and boosting tourism and revenue for the area.
The SOS events began in May, and feature storytellers, musicians and authors recounting local history and lore. In September the SOS project will present “Return to Mayberry” interactive entertainment for visitors to historic downtown Courtland, according to Peebles.
The event will feature tribute actors Rik Roberts and Allan Newsome, each respectively playing Deputy Barney Fife and Floyd the Barber from the 1960s hit television series, The Andy Griffith Show.
“One of the reasons we chose this event—people refer to Courtland as a ‘Little Mayberry,’ and we felt like this would be well suited to Courtland,” Peebles said. “Those who come out and enjoy the event will get a feel of that back-in-time feeling when they visit our town square.”
The Return to Mayberry event will see Barney and Floyd entertain guests and visitors with “homespun humor and antics” in a crowd-engaging presentation where the actors relate lessons learned in watching the show to current smalltown living.
The next Save Our Stories installment will be held on the Courtland square on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the presentation will be moved to the McCarley Center in downtown Courtland.
Peebles said visitors are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from The Andy Griffith Show, and have the option of participating in a costume contest.
Further details for the Return to Mayberry event will be announced. SOS events will be held each first Saturday through November. For more information, visit the Town of Courtland Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.