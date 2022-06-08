Cullman man wanted for 2016 burglary faces added charges

A Cullman man is in the Lawrence County Jail for a burglary he allegedly committed in 2016 and is facing additional charges after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Moulton last month.
David Olvin Brown, 35, Cullman County 457, is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, and third-degree criminal mischief, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Brown was initially arrested on May 23 when MPD officers Jon Zech and Ricky Herrera were called to Foodland parking lot to check on a man—later identified as Brown—who had been “asleep or passed out on a bench” for several hours after the store had closed, the report said.
Once identified, Brown was taken into custody on an outstanding felony charge stemming from a 2016 incident at Shelton’s Clothing, according to the report.
On May 24, Zech received a call concerning a suspicious vehicle parked in front of Electrical Outlet. While checking the 2005 Dodge Caravan, Zech discovered the tag had been altered, the vehicle had been reported stolen from Decatur, and that the fencing surrounding Electrical Outlet had been cut, the report said.
During the investigation, Zech and assisting officers Herrera and Sgt. Casey Baker, as well as the business owner, discovered some items had been removed from the fenced-in area and were found inside the vehicle.
Officers were able to identify Brown in surveillance footage obtained from the business. On May 25, Brown confessed to the additional burglary and theft charges and to the property damage at Electrical Outlet, the report said.
Brown remains in the Lawrence Jail with bond set at $19,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.