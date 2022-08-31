Speaking at Rotary...

Lawrence County High School Principal Sonya Kilpatrick spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, Aug. 25. The high school’s new principal described a working relationship between the school system and the community and discussed the economic benefits of hosting school events in Moulton. “How have our businesses benefited from a football game happening here, or Cross-Country events,” she asked. “Did (those visitors to town) buy gas or stop and eat in Moulton?” Kilpatrick also gave examples of students in the school system contributing to the local workforce, such as students taking on afterschool or summer jobs in the fast food or service industry in Moulton. She said her vision in her first year as principal is to grow that sense of community inside the school. She’d like to see students get more involved to see for themselves the benefits of giving back and hopes businesses will benefit from a working class of high school students as well. The Rotary Club hears from a new speaker each week at the club’s regular meetings, which are held at noon on Thursday’s at Western Sirloin in Moulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.