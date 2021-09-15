Courtland’s Third Thursday Slow Down and Vintage Market monthly events will return downtown this week, according to organizer Greg Pace.
The Third Thursday Slowdown will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Courtland square and will feature grilled hamburgers for attendants, Pace said.
He said Courtland’s Vintage Market will begin the following Saturday morning, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There is no cost to set up and sell, so come on downtown,” Pace announced on social media earlier this week.
The Third Thursday Slowdown and subsequent Vintage Market were established by Pace and his late wife, Lisa. The Paces also had help in initiating the events by a group of local residents who continue to support the community gatherings in downtown Courtland, Pace said.
The Vintage Market was established in hopes of promoting future business within Courtland’s developing downtown retail space, Lisa Pace said in July 2019. That year, organizers hosted the market event from July through October in downtown Courtland.
Greg Pace, who feared the events would end early this year due to a resurgence in the COVID pandemic, said he plans to host the Third Thursday Slowdown and Vintage Market at least once more this year.
“We’ll just see how things go this month before we make decisions moving forward,” he said last week. Third Thursday Slowdown in C-Town events are held on the third Thursday of each month. Vintage Market events are held on the third Saturday.
For more information, contact Greg Pace, or visit the Lisa Pace Facebook page.
