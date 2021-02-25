Town Creek Public Library receives $10,000 grant

The Town Creek Public Library has been awarded a $10,000.00 grant for the fiscal year of 2021. This project is made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). LSTA is a state-administered program to promote continuous improvement in library services in all types of libraries to serve the people better.
The project's goal is to enhance the collection of library materials to meet the patrons' needs and interests.
According to Director Sharon Green, the project will increase several genres such as Christian Fiction, Mystery, and Western, including large print editions in all collections.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
