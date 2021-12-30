First wedding to be held at Jackson House since renovations

Back in 1989 Cyndi Colvin Proctor would never have dreamed she’d be getting married in a historic home in Moulton, Alabama, but that’s exactly what happened not long after she moved here. Little did she know at the time, this would someday be the setting for her son’s wedding in 2021.
She and her future mother–in-law came and decorated the first time. “There was very little furniture there back then and we had to do a lot of decorating the night before, but it was worth it to find a place that was centrally located and family neutral,” said Proctor. “The family pitched in and did all of the food and we played “We’ve Only Just Begun” by the Carpenters for our wedding song,” she recalled.
Cyndi’s grandmother didn’t get to stay for the wedding, but the week before she visited Moulton and gave her granddaughter the garter she’d worn on her own wedding day. Something borrowed was taken care of and Cyndi wore blue shoes, so there were two old adages taken care of. The dress she and her bridesmaids wore were all gently used, although not exactly old and her ring was new.
That garter would also play a part in her son’s wedding, too.
Tiffany Romans and Clint Proctor attended Hatton High School and were an item as far back as their early teens. They dated all through school and when the time came for Clint to ask her to marry him, he came up with a new twist on the proposal. “He blindfolded me and took me outside somewhere,” Tiffany recalled.
“The only thing I ever truly loved was football and Tiffany,” said Clint. “It was the first time I’d been back to the stadium since I graduated.”
When he removed the blindfold, she found herself standing alone with Clint on the Hatton 50 yard line. “He proposed right there and of course, I said ‘yes!’” she laughed.
The couple chose the Jackson House for their wedding venue. She didn’t realize until this story, that they were the first couple to be married in the newly-renovated historic home. She didn’t even realize that her in-laws were married there when Clint was a baby until they went to look at the house the first time to see if they wanted to have their ceremony there.
“I had been there to a sleep-over when I was about 12,” said Tiffany. “I always remembered how I loved it back then, so I was excited to see it again and it had really changed!”
Those changes were a long time in the making. Almost 11 years ago a journey was begun; a quest to furnish and renovate the historic Jackson House, once a great asset to the community, but it had by that time become a real liability, with rotting floors to prove it.
Tammy Roberts spearheaded the group, which became the Jackson House Foundation. She gathered people from all walks in life to join together to pool their talents. Some were great at networking, others were journalists, politicians, lawyers and professional people, some were retired educators and others were good at hosting fundraisers, as well as two trustees, and others with valuable people and work skills.
The original fundraiser, Brunch and Bingo, followed by a fish fry and buffet, were instant hits with the community. They set the stage for other fundraisers and the Foundation started working on the house almost immediately, keeping safety uppermost in their minds.
Last November, the Proctor wedding was the first ceremony to be held there since completion of the extensive renovations, which included a new roof, new flooring and ceiling in the kitchen and hallway, wiring, painting, redoing the upstairs bathroom and last but not least, a new central system for the whole house, in addition to buckets of sweat equity. It has been a long 10 years, but the wait has been worth it!
Tammy Roberts, Chairwoman for the JHF found it very interesting that the groom’s parents were married at the JH in the late 80s. “We are very proud that they chose the JH to keep a family tradition going,” said Roberts. “We, as the JHF, formed 10 years ago with this as our goal and now, after many years of fundraising and writing grants we began rentals last July.”
“We were ready in 2020 but COVID changed our minds for us,” Roberts continued. “We have one major renovation left on the things-to-do-list which is renovating the enclosed wraparound porch. We have $8000 saved now to go on the project. Hopefully as rentals begin to grow, we can continue to save and begin the project as soon as possible. We are looking forward to booking our next wedding and more events in 2022.”
Clint and Tiffany were first married in October of 2020, but the same thing happened to them, COVID. They said their vows at the courthouse, but both of them wanted a more formal ceremony, so they repeated their vows again this past November 28, 2021, at the Jackson House.
“I’ve always loved this house,” Tiffany exclaimed. “I love everything about it!”
Tiffany especially admired the newly-decorated upstairs bathroom, but everything about the house enchanted the young bride.
When Cyndi and Jason Proctor were married there in ’89, she walked down the staircase in stiletto heels. “I felt like a man in stiletto’s coming down those stairs,” she laughed. “I was so nervous! My dress had been altered but was still too long, so I wore such high heels to accommodate the dress.” She’d forgotten to wear heels on the stairs before the ceremony, which is a good tip to pass along to future brides!
The first couple, Clint’s parents, held their candlelight ceremony in what is now the dining room. The younger couple stood in the front parlor in front of the fireplace which boasts the original oak mantle. O.D. Bowling preformed the parent’s ceremony. The younger couple was married by Tiffany’s friend and classmate, Brent Gillespie.
As Clint stood there waiting for her, a sudden hush came over the room - she was coming. He looked up and still remembers what he felt as he saw her brother, Austin, escort her on his arm through the arch. She was so lovely in her wedding gown when he saw her for the first time. “My whole life I had dreamed of seeing Tiffany in a white dress,” he recalls. “The moment I saw her in that white dress with the sparkle in her eye and that beautiful smile, it touched a place in my heart that only comes from God – it was a dream come true.”
Tiffany was wearing Cyndi’s grandmother’s garter…traditions are important.
The couple and their parents may have started a new family tradition. The house is just perfect for events like this that lend themselves to a family setting with a formal feel, but still comfortable and relaxing for guests.
The Proctors seated approximately 50 guests, for a meal on the glassed-in wrap around porch. A good time was had by all. The wedding was a success and the couple couldn’t be happier with each other and with their dream wedding.
Alicia Carpenter, a member of the JHF, was the liaison for the family and was touched by the sentimental atmosphere that having both weddings in the same house brought to the event. “It was just precious to see them talking about how the first wedding was done and planning how the second one was taking shape,” said Carpenter.
Good things are always worth the wait…. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Clint Proctor!
