Wild Alabama’s Wild Wednesday hikes continue next week, but the organization says young hikers and families are drawing a Wild Card when they sign up for the weekly hike slated for August 4.
Wild Alabama said next week’s hike will take place “somewhere wet and wild” in the Bankhead National Forest, which means participants are in for a surprise.
Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett leads the Wild Wednesday nature hikes for children and families every Wednesday through early August, according to the non-profit organization. After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program returned in mid-June and features a new destination in the Bankhead Forest each week.
For this summer’s sixth Wild Wednesday hike, Wild Alabama said the excursion will be planned according to weather conditions and water levels.
“Take a chance and go ahead and sign up,” Wild Alabama said. “Destination and details will be posted later.”
Those interested in the hike may visit the Wild Alabama webpage at www.wildal.org. Events are posted on the homepage calendar.
For Wild Wednesday hikes, particpants typically meet at 9:30 a.m. Those who need help finding the designated meet-up area may request directions upon registration. Participants also have the option of meeting at the Wild Alabama Office, located at 552 Lawrence Street in downtown Moulton, the morning of the hike.
Hikers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing suitable for summertime hiking and wading or swimming. Participants should also pack a lunch with snacks and plenty of drinking water. Those who are allergic to insect stings should remember to pack an Epi-Pen as well, according to Wild Alabama.
“All Wild Wednesday hikes are appropriate for most ages and abilities. Hikes are rated as moderate and follow trails that can be rough and rocky,” Wild Alabama said. “Destinations are subject to change according to weather, water levels, and road/trail conditions.”
Wild Wednesday events fill up fast, so participants are encouraged to sign-up early. Those interested may register by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday hikers are asked to include their phone number, the hike they are interested in, and the number of hikers in their group. Wild Wednesday hikes are reserved for participants bringing at least one child under 18 in their group. For more information, contact the Wild Alabama Office at 256-974-6166.
