Speake Fire to hold annual Chicken Stew Fundraiser on Saturday

Chicken stew is cooked over an open flame before it is ready to be served up during a fundraiser for Speake Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday. Stew can be picked up at Wiggins Grocery in Danville from about 8:30 a.m. until the stew is sold out.

Speake Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Chicken Stew Fundraiser Saturday to benefit the department.

Chicken stew, which is cooked in a cast-iron pot over an open flame, will be ready for pickup at Wiggins Grocery from 8:30 a.m. to about noon, or until the stew runs out, Speake Assistant Fire Chief Gunnar Walling said.

Guests who bring their own glass containers may purchase stew by the gallon for $20, or a half-gallon for $10. One-gallon and half-gallon-containers are also available for a $2 fee for guests who do not provide a container.

Walling said all proceeds go back to the Speake Volunteer Fire Department. 

“We have to fundraise to keep our doors open, and 100% of the profits go directly to this department,” Walling said. “These fundraisers help us continue our service to the citizens of Speake.”

Wiggins Grocery is located at 3435 Alabama 157 in Danville. For more information about the fundraiser or the volunteer department, visit Speake VFD on Facebook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.