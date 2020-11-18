Speake Fire to hold annual Chicken Stew Fundraiser on Saturday

Speake Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Chicken Stew Fundraiser Saturday to benefit the department.
Chicken stew, which is cooked in a cast-iron pot over an open flame, will be ready for pickup at Wiggins Grocery from 8:30 a.m. to about noon, or until the stew runs out, Speake Assistant Fire Chief Gunnar Walling said.
Guests who bring their own glass containers may purchase stew by the gallon for $20, or a half-gallon for $10. One-gallon and half-gallon-containers are also available for a $2 fee for guests who do not provide a container.
Walling said all proceeds go back to the Speake Volunteer Fire Department.
“We have to fundraise to keep our doors open, and 100% of the profits go directly to this department,” Walling said. “These fundraisers help us continue our service to the citizens of Speake.”
Wiggins Grocery is located at 3435 Alabama 157 in Danville. For more information about the fundraiser or the volunteer department, visit Speake VFD on Facebook.
