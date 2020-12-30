Tenth annual Toy Share Drive delivers for local children

Over 3,276 toys and $1,729 were donated in the tenth annual Bank Independent Toy Share drive between November 13 and December 4, 2020. All donations were distributed to local children in need through partner organizations across North Alabama in time for the holidays. Bank Independent donated an additional $11,000 to Toy Share partner organizations to match the $11,000 seven customers won during the Seven Weeks of Winning and Giving sweepstakes.
“I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of BancIndependent. “The outpouring of generosity from our friends and neighbors is humbling. Your support through Toy Share will help bring joy for so many local children in need. More significantly, your support provides an example of how we can make a positive difference as a community.”
This year, the Bank implemented a variety of low and no-contact donation options in response to the unprecedented COVID-19 restrictions. Traditional drop-offs were accepted at all 28 locations, however, in an effort to reduce contact, bank volunteers also conducted a series of collection events. Patrons were able to drive up and drop off donations without leaving their vehicles. Additionally, the bank established an Amazon Wish List for online shoppers and accepted monetary donations through PayPal.
“The decision to match ‘Seven Weeks of Winning’ funds with ‘Seven Weeks of Giving’ gave us the opportunity to make an even bigger impact,” continued Mauldin. “Our community partners are on the ground every day and best positioned to help people in need. We know the additional $11,000 will go to support families right here in the local community.”
The Seven Weeks of Winning debit card sweepstakes kicked off on November 2 and ran through December 20th. Customers were encouraged to use their debit card to have their name automatically entered into a weekly drawing for $1,000 and the grand prize of $5,000. Over the seven weeks, the Bank donates a matching $11,000 to the winners’ local Toy Share partners.
“Our annual Toy Share drive has always been well-supported in the communities we serve,” said Community Engagement Officer Nikki Randolph. “However, with the impact COVID has had on our community and the local economy, we approached this year’s drive with cautious optimism, choosing to focus on safety and convenience. We couldn’t have anticipated the level of positive response from the community.”
In spite of the obstacles presented by the current coronavirus pandemic, 2020 numbers exceeded expectations. In comparison, the Bank’s 2019 Toy Share drive provided over 3,688 toys and more than $730 in cash donations to partner organizations in time for distribution to local families for Christmas.
The Bank partners with charitable organizations across their 7-county footprint to distribute Toy Share donations. The list of charitable partners includes the Angel Tree Program in partnership with Lexington High School, Christmas Charities Year Round of Madison County, Committee on Church Cooperation in Morgan County, Cornerstone Church in Lawrence County, Department of Human Resources in Franklin, Lawrence and Limestone counties, North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, Safeplace of the Shoals and William Porter Foundation of the Shoals.
Toy Share is the last of four annual Share drives hosted by Bank Independent to give back to the community as part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands initiative.
About Bank Independent
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With our new Digital branch and 28 traditional branches across north Alabama, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All of our employees reside in our local communities and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
