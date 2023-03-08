The Speake Volunteer Fire Department will hold a stew sale Saturday, March 11, at Wiggins Grocery. Wiggins is located at the corner of AL Highway 157 and Highway 36. The stew will be ready for pick up around 8:00 a.m.

Fire Chief Gunnar Walling said the department will cook around 120 gallons of chicken stew. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Speake VFD fundraiser account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.